49ers place TE George Kittle on injured reserve

The 49ers placed tight end George Kittle on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Kittle tore his Achilles in the 49ers’ 23-19 win over the Eagles.

He caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 regular-season games.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers promoted tight end Brayden Willis to the active roster from the practice squad.

The 49ers drafted Willis in the seventh round in 2023. He has appeared in 23 regular-season games and three postseason games and has 11 total special teams tackles. Willis has never caught a pass.