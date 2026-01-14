 Skip navigation
tomlin_new_again.jpg
What's next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
49ers place TE George Kittle on injured reserve

  
Published January 13, 2026 10:03 PM

The 49ers placed tight end George Kittle on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Kittle tore his Achilles in the 49ers’ 23-19 win over the Eagles.

He caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 regular-season games.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers promoted tight end Brayden Willis to the active roster from the practice squad.

The 49ers drafted Willis in the seventh round in 2023. He has appeared in 23 regular-season games and three postseason games and has 11 total special teams tackles. Willis has never caught a pass.