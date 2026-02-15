 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenneth Walker is hitting free agency at the right time

  
Published February 15, 2026 09:24 AM

In recent years, many NFL teams have shied away from giving big contracts to running backs in free agency, finding that there’s better value at other positions and that cheaper running backs can get the job done. That would seem to be bad news for Kenneth Walker, a month before he hits free agency.

But Walker, the Seahawks running back who was named MVP of Super Bowl LX, is hitting free agency at just the right time.

That’s in part because his MVP-winning performance (plus the 256 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns he had in the Seahawks’ other two playoff games) will make the Seahawks eager to re-sign him, and put his skills on full display for the other 31 NFL teams if the Seahawks don’t do what it takes to keep him in Seattle.

It’s also in part because Walker is hitting free agency while he’s still young: Walker will turn 26 during the 2026 regular season, so a team signing him to a lucrative contract would likely expect to be paying him for his prime years, and not guarantee him any money into his 30s.

Walker had a solid regular season, carrying 221 times for 1,027 yards and a career-high 4.65 yards per carry. He might just be a running back that the Seahawks and other teams are willing to invest a big contract in, even as big contracts are getting harder for running backs to find.