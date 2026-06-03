Kellen Moore: Alvin Kamara reported, can fit in our offense well

There has been a bit of awkwardness between the Saints and Alvin Kamara this offseason, with General Manager Mickey Loomis saying last month that the club is trying to figure out how the running back fits on the roster.

But Kamara has been consistent that he’d like to stick with New Orleans. To that end, he has switched up his usual offseason routine and reported for Wednesday’s OTA practice, head coach Kellen Moore said in his press conference.

“Alvin got here today. He’s here. So, we’ll kind of work through an acclamation process there, getting to work with him,” Moore said. “It’s good to see him. Just saw him right at the team meeting as we were starting.”

Moore noted that he wasn’t aware of any developments with Kamara’s contract.

“I don’t think necessarily anything’s been done there,” Moore said. “But, it’s good to see him. Obviously, a lot of times this time of year he’s not always here — similar to last year. So, it’s good to see him and excited to spend a little bit of time talking with him, seeing where he’s all at.”

But Moore also said that he does think Kamara “can fit in really well from an offensive standpoint” as they go forward, despite the team also signing Travis Etienne in free agency.

“As you navigate some of the business stuff, signing Travis, kind of navigating how all these pieces work together, I think that’s always a little bit of a challenge as you’re building your roster,” Moore said. “And so, obviously, it was really good to see [Kamara]. Fired up for that and excited to kind of build from here.”

In 2025, Moore’s first year as head coach, Kamara registered 471 rushing yards with one touchdown plus 33 catches for 186 yards in 11 games.