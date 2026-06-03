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In the chase for stadium dollars, Tampa Sports Authority wants to prioritize Bucs over Rays

  
Published June 3, 2026 01:14 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to strike stadium deals. And there are only so many taxpayer dollars to go around.

Via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Business Journal, the Tampa Sports Authority plans to inform both Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa that the renovation to Raymond James Stadium “should be prioritized” over a new stadium for the Rays.

The Bucs want a renovation that will cost roughly $1 billion. The Rays want $976 million from the county and the city to help build a new stadium.

The TSA has concerns, as it should, regarding the available funds for the two major-league teams.

That puts the local NFL and MLB teams in direct competition for a finite number of dollars. Every public dollar that goes to one project becomes one less dollar that can go to the other project.

Obviously, the NFL is king. Although there are far fewer home games (10 vs. 81), having an NFL team generally means more than having an MLB team.

Not that either team has suggested the possibility of relocating. But we’ve seen this movie before. If teams can’t get what they want in their current market, they start looking around for a market that will foot the bill.