Report: Cardinals request interview with Texans DC Matt Burke

The Cardinals have requested to interview Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

Burke spent 2022 as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach before joining the Texans.

Houston gave up the fewest yards in the league this season and ranked second in scoring. The Texans held Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers to six points and 175 yards in Monday night’s win and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Burke has spent time with the Titans (2004-08), Lions (2009-13), Bengals (2014-15), Dolphins (2016-18), Eagles (2019-20) and Jets (2021). He was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator for two seasons.

The Cardinals also have talked to or requested interviews with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown. They also had a preliminary conversation with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.