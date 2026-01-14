 Skip navigation
The Bills-Broncos line has already moved by three points, with Denver now the favorite

  
Published January 13, 2026 08:26 PM

Like last week, the Bills opened as 1.5-point road playoff favorites. Like last week, the line has moved to the home team.

On DraftKings, the Broncos are now 1.5-point favorites over Buffalo for Saturdays divisional playoff game to be played in Denver.

The move happened quickly; earlier today, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about his team being home underdogs for the playoff opener.

“I can’t control that,” Payton told reporters. “I don’t. We don’t pay attention to that honestly.”

I have a feeling they do. And to the extent that Payton plans to use his team’s status as home underdogs to motivate his players, here’s hoping they don’t notice that it has already changed.

And that, as the week unfolds, the spread may grow in favor of the AFC’s No. 1 seed.