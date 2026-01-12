 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills open as 1.5-point favorites at Denver

  
Published January 12, 2026 12:03 AM

The bettors believe in the Bills.

With the Patriots beating the Chargers on Sunday night, the Bills will travel to Denver on Saturday to face the Broncos. And the Bills have opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Broncos at DraftKings.

The Broncos are the No. 1 seed. The Bills will have six days to fly home, rest up, prepare, and travel to Colorado. Josh Allen, who got banged up against the Jaguars, will have less time to recover.

Regardless, he’s Josh Allen. He seems to understand the magnitude of the moment, in his first playoff run without Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and/or Lamar Jackson as potential impediments. And he was the NFL’s MVP in 2024 for a reason.

A win over the Broncos on Saturday would put Allen and the Bills one step away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1993.