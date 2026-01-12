Bills open as 1.5-point favorites at Denver

The bettors believe in the Bills.

With the Patriots beating the Chargers on Sunday night, the Bills will travel to Denver on Saturday to face the Broncos. And the Bills have opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Broncos at DraftKings.

The Broncos are the No. 1 seed. The Bills will have six days to fly home, rest up, prepare, and travel to Colorado. Josh Allen, who got banged up against the Jaguars, will have less time to recover.

Regardless, he’s Josh Allen. He seems to understand the magnitude of the moment, in his first playoff run without Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and/or Lamar Jackson as potential impediments. And he was the NFL’s MVP in 2024 for a reason.

A win over the Broncos on Saturday would put Allen and the Bills one step away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1993.