Dan Marino: Dolphins need to have a quarterback competition

  
Published February 6, 2026 11:57 AM

The greatest Dolphins quarterback of all time believes his team needs a quarterback competition this season.

“You have to have competition at that position and I think that’s probably where the Dolphins have to go,” Marino told Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Just have competition there and see what that is. I’m not in the position to say it’s going to be free agency or the guys we have or whatever that may be, but I do know when you have competition at that position it’s going to make it better and better and that’s what the Dolphins need to do.”

The Dolphins owe Tua Tagovailoa $54 million guaranteed for the 2026 season, so it would be difficult for them to move on from him. Marino says he likes Tagovailoa as a person but doesn’t believe the new coaching staff is going to hand him the starting job.

“Excellent guy, human being, and he’s still on the roster, so you just don’t know right now — the new staff is coming in and they’ve got to evaluate everything,” Marino said. “Right now, Tua’s with us, he’s one of our quarterbacks, and that’s the way it’s gonna be.”

Tagovailoa may be a $54 million backup in Miami next season.