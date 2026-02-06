 Skip navigation
Pro Bowl Games hit a record low 1.9 million viewers

  
Published February 6, 2026 01:56 PM

Death to the Pro Bowl Games.

They may already be dead, frankly. This year, the annual all-star event, which became a flag-football game in recent years, hit an all-time low of 1.9 million viewers.

That’s a 60-percent drop from 2025, when an average audience of 4.7 million tuned in. And it’s nearly 70 percent below the 6.2 million who watched in the first year of the flag-football experiment.

Of course, the move from Sunday to Tuesday night likely contributed to the drop. Which opens the door to the question of whether someone decided to move the Pro Bowl Games in order to kill the Pro Bowl Games.

And while 1.9 million remains an impressive number in an age of ongoing splintering of live TV audiences, it’s an embarrassingly low for anything to which Big Shield is attached. Which raises the question of whether the Pro Bowl Games will become permanenty detached from pro football.