nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Tetairoa McMillan apologizes for using racial slur during charity esports tournament

  
Published February 6, 2026 03:00 PM

Before being named the 2025 NFL offensive rookie of the year on Thursday, Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan addressed something that had happened one day earlier.

While participating on Wednesday in Streamer Bowl VII, a charity esports tournament, McMillan used a racial slur, twice.

Via David Newton of ESPN.com, McMillian “shouted the words ‘n—-a, n—-a, pick” after making an interception while playing the game.

“Yesterday while on live stream, I used a term I should not have,” McMillan said Thursday on his Instagram, per Newton. “There’s no excuse for what I said -- I sincerely apologize for speaking thoughtlessly and will do better.’'

The Panthers, when asked for comment by Newton, deferred to McMillan’s apology.