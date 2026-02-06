Tetairoa McMillan apologizes for using racial slur during charity esports tournament

Before being named the 2025 NFL offensive rookie of the year on Thursday, Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan addressed something that had happened one day earlier.

While participating on Wednesday in Streamer Bowl VII, a charity esports tournament, McMillan used a racial slur, twice.

Via David Newton of ESPN.com, McMillian “shouted the words ‘n—-a, n—-a, pick” after making an interception while playing the game.

“Yesterday while on live stream, I used a term I should not have,” McMillan said Thursday on his Instagram, per Newton. “There’s no excuse for what I said -- I sincerely apologize for speaking thoughtlessly and will do better.’'

The Panthers, when asked for comment by Newton, deferred to McMillan’s apology.