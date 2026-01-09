How to watch LA Chargers vs New England Patriots: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game

The LA Chargers head to Foxborough this Sunday night to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card thriller. Sunday’s game marks the first playoff game at Gillette Stadium since 2019. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Chargers vs Patriots Wild Card game.



LA Chargers:

For the second straight season, the Chargers (11-6) finished second in the AFC West. Justin Herbert threw for 3,727 yards — the ninth most in the league — with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. He now ranks second in passing yards by a quarterback through their first six seasons (24,820), trailing only Peyton Manning (24,885).

Now Herbert is seeking his very first playoff win. Both of his previous postseason losses came on the road in the Wild Card Round. The Chargers fell 32-12 to the Texans last year, and in 2022, they lost 31-30 to the Jaguars after blowing a 27-0 lead.

Herbert had surgery last month to repair a fracture in his left hand. He played in the first four games immediately following the procedure before resting in the team’s Week 18 loss at Denver.

If the Chargers win on Sunday, they will take on the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

New England Patriots:

After winning 14 games this season — their most since 2016 — the AFC East Champion New England Patriots are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and are seeking their first playoff victory in seven years.

QB Drake Maye led the league in completion percentage (72%), becoming the first player age 23 or younger to do so since San Francisco’s John Brodie in 1958. He also ranked first among qualified players in passer rating (113.5) and yards per attempt (8.9).

If the Patriots win on Sunday, Maye would become the fourth quarterback in franchise history to win his playoff debut. New England would then host the No.3 Jaguars, No.4 Steelers, or No.5 Texans in the Divisional Round.

How to watch LA Chargers vs New England Patriots:

When: Sunday, January 11

Sunday, January 11 Where: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Chargers among early Best Bets for Wild Card Games:

