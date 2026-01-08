Justin Herbert: Sitting out Week 18 was “beneficial” for fractured hand

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said he is rested and ready after sitting out last week’s game against the Broncos.

Herbert fractured his left hand in Week 13 and had played through it until being a healthy scratch on Sunday when the Chargers had only seeding on the line.

“I’d say definitely not taking hits on it last week was probably pretty helpful,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “It limited kind of the swelling and just getting back to making sure that you have got full strength, being able to hold onto a football.”

For the first time since his injury, Herbert took snaps under center in a Wednesday practice. He had avoided under-center snaps until Saturdays and game days to protect the hand.

“I would say that I was able to do most everything out there,” Herbert said of Wednesday’s practice. “It’s just making sure I can grip on the ball and have two hands on it in the pocket. . . . So I think that’s been good.”

Herbert made his second Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the regular season. What he has yet to do is win a playoff game. The Chargers lost his first playoff start in the 2022 season when the Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit to win 31-30, and he threw four interceptions in a 32-12 loss to the Texans last season.