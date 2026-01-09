Columbus, Los Angeles, and Southern Missouri selected as 2026 SMX Playoff venues

ANAHEIM, California: The Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio; Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California; and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri will host the 2026 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final in September, featuring three locations unique to the 2025 season.

The playoffs begin on September 12, 2026 at Historic Crew Stadium and then moves to Carson, California, just outside of Los Angeles for Round 2. As announced earlier today, the finale will be held near Branson, Missouri, for the first of what is described as a multi-year partnership.

Los Angeles hosted the inaugural SMX Finale at the LA Coliseum in 2023, so this represents a return to the market.

In the fourth year of the playoff-style format, this is the first time since the inaugural season that all three markets changed from the previous year. Concord, North Carolina’s zMax Dragway hosted the kickoff for three years. The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the finale in the past two seasons, with Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis hosting the other events.

Jett Lawrence won his third SMX Championship last year in the third year of this format after missing much of the Supercross season to injury. He will miss most or all of the stadium series this season as well after injuring his foot and ankle in preseason testing.

Jo Shimoda earned his first 250 SMX title last year after surviving a winner-take-all, free-for-all in the finale at Las Vegas.

All 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final will go on pre-sale Tuesday, Jan. 27, with general tickets on-sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at Supermotocross.com. Saturday FanFest will take place at all postseason races, Friday FanFest and camping will be available in Columbus and Ridgedale, additional details to follow.