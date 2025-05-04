 Skip navigation
2025 Supercross Denver 450, Round 16 results: Chase Sexton leads early

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 3, 2025 09:33 PM

DENVER, Colorado: Chase Sexton made an aggressive pass on Cooper Webb early in the race to take the lead.

SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Malcolm Stewart 1 jumping high.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver 450 heat results for Round 16: Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart win Heats
The top nine riders from each heat head directly to the feature, which begins 6:50 ET.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In-Race Notes

Malcolm Stewart got the holeshot and early lead, but a surging Cooper Webb pass him on Lap 1.

Chase Sexton completed the first lap in third.

Sexton got around Stewart for second on Lap 2 and has plenty of time to catch Webb. They entered this race with a 12-point gap for the championship.

Sexton continued to beat Webb in the whoops and on Lap 3, he pushed Webb high in the bowl l=turn leading to the finish line. Webb stayed upright, but lost the spot.

Stewart remained in the top five on Lap 5 with Shane McElrath and Aaron Plessinger rounding out the top five.

Once in the lead, Sexton built his advantage to more than six seconds on Lap 9.

Plessinger took over fourth with 11 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock.

On Lap 11, Justin Cooper took over the fifth-place position.

Stewart caught Webb on Lap 12. The two-point differential between second and third could be important in Salt Lake City.

SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton idle.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver qualifying results for Round 16 450s, 250s: Chase Sexton, Julien Beamer win Quals
Qualification sets the lineup for the heats, which begins at 5:06 ET.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Haiden Deegan wins 250 Dallas feature, championship
Denver Qualification | 250 Heats | 450 Heats
Kevin Moranz wins PulpMX Privateer Challenge
Ken Roczen to miss final two SX races
Denver Preview | Betting Guide
Drew Adams returns in Denver
Pittsburgh Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results
Seth Hammaker’s Northeast success
Justin Barcia to miss the final three SX rounds
Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta