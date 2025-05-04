2025 Supercross Denver 450, Round 16 results: Chase Sexton leads early

DENVER, Colorado: Chase Sexton made an aggressive pass on Cooper Webb early in the race to take the lead.

In-Race Notes

Malcolm Stewart got the holeshot and early lead, but a surging Cooper Webb pass him on Lap 1.

Chase Sexton completed the first lap in third.

Sexton got around Stewart for second on Lap 2 and has plenty of time to catch Webb. They entered this race with a 12-point gap for the championship.

Sexton continued to beat Webb in the whoops and on Lap 3, he pushed Webb high in the bowl l=turn leading to the finish line. Webb stayed upright, but lost the spot.

Stewart remained in the top five on Lap 5 with Shane McElrath and Aaron Plessinger rounding out the top five.

Once in the lead, Sexton built his advantage to more than six seconds on Lap 9.

Plessinger took over fourth with 11 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock.

On Lap 11, Justin Cooper took over the fifth-place position.

Stewart caught Webb on Lap 12. The two-point differential between second and third could be important in Salt Lake City.

