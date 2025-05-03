2025 Supercross Denver 450 heat results for Round 16: Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart win Heats
DENVER, Colorado: Malcolm Stewart launched to a great start and dominated Heat 1 while Chase Sexton had a more adventurous path to the win of Heat 2.
Sexton was third during Lap 1 before passing Justin Cooper later on that same circuit. Sexton settled into a fast pace and passed Cooper Webb in the whoops, where he predicted he would be strongest.
“The whoops are awesome,” Sexton said from the top of the box. “They’re in really good shape this week, so you can be pretty aggressive in them.”
Heat 2
Cooper earned the holeshot but Webb took over the top spot before they got back to the finish line jump.
Sexton took over second from Cooper on Lap 1; this was a preview of what the fans will see in the feature.
On Lap 3, Sexton got a better turn in the bowl leading to the whoops and skimmed into the lead.
Sexton, Webb, and Cooper had a full straight on Dylan Ferrandis on Lap 5.
Fourth-place Ferrandis and Kyle Chisholm rounded out the top five.
Christian Craig (sixth), Freddie Noren (seventh) , Cade Clason (eighth), and Colt Nichols (ninth)
Heat 1
Malcolm Stewart took the early lead, capitalizing on his preliminary speed.
Mitchell Oldenburg and Aaron Plessinger held the two other podium positions on Lap 1.
Plessinger took the second position away on Lap 4.
Stewart and Plessinger held onto first and second with Oldenburg rounding out the podium.
Fourth-place Justin Hill and Shane McElrath rounded out the top five.
Dean Wilson (sixth), Benny Bloss (seventh), Justin Starling (eighth), and Jeremy Hand (ninth) also advanced directly into the feature.
