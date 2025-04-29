Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Denver: Cooper Webb heavily favored for title

With last week’s victory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a 12-point lead, and two rounds remaining, Cooper Webb is the overwhelming favorite to win the championship with opening odds of -478 to Chase Sexton’s +312. Last week’s differential between the top two riders was 391 points; this week, it nearly doubled to 790 points.

If Webb finishes third or better in each of the last two features, he will be crowned the 2025 450 champion. Webb has 12 podium finishes in the first 15 rounds.

Webb opened as the favorite for the outright win this week in Denver, Colorado, with a line of +140.

But, as Webb notes in the video at the top of this post, anything can happen in the final two rounds, and Denver has been pivotal in the past. Sexton won the 2023 championship the week after Eli Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in that season’s penultimate race.

The odds between the two favorites are much closer regarding the overall win. After opening as the favorite last week with a narrow five-point differential of +170 for Sexton and +175 for Webb, Sexton’s odds of winning Round 16 have become steeper. This week in Denver, Sexton (+190) had 20 points added to his line and will likely be rounded to 2/1 by most sportsbooks. Sexton no longer controls his championship fate, but he knows winning puts him in the best position if Webb struggles.

Bettors also need to consider the odds that the two favorites could struggle if they pay too much attention to the other. Aaron Plessinger (+480) has been in the 400s for the past three rounds since winning the muddy Foxborough race with an opening line of +1048. All of his five podiums came in the past eight rounds, and he narrowly missed adding another last week after finishing fourth. With that statistic in mind, one might suppose he would show minus odds — and he does — but only barely. At -103, he will be rounded to even money to finish third or better.

Ken Roczen (+783) remains the only other rider with odds under 10/1. One win, which came at Daytona with an opening line of +487, and seven podium finishes are a testament to this rider’s ability to withstand the pain of injury and the stress of competition. It is easy to consider placing a modest bet at greater than 7/1. Roczen’s podium odds are +146.

Justin Cooper’s second podium of the season last week didn’t shift his odds much for Denver. He was posted at +2105 for the outright win, and despite his strong run, had 51 points added to his outright win opening line this week. His podium odds were trimmed slightly from +306 in Pittsburgh to +290 in Denver. Success breeds success.

Deeper in the field, Christian Craig (+15329) at 153/1 is worth watching since that outright win line drags his podium odds to 13/1. Craig is rightfully a long shot to finish third or better, but he is consistently improving after off-season knee surgery.

Opening Odds, Outright Win

Cooper Webb, +140

Chase Sexton, +190

Aaron Plessinger, +480

Ken Roczen, +783

Malcolm Stewart, +1856

Justin Cooper, +2156

Dylan Ferrandis, +2822

Logan Leitzel, +7465

Joey Savatgy, +12408

Shane McElrath, +13869

Dean Wilson, +13869

Justin Hill, +13869

Colt Nichols, +13869

Christian Craig, +15329

Benny Bloss, +15329

Mitchell Oldenburg, +15329

Bubba Pauli, +15329

Kyle Chisholm, +16789

Mitchell Harrison, +16789

Kevin Moranz, +16789

Freddie Noren, +16789

Hunter Schlosser, +16789

Anthony Rodriguez, +16789

Cade Clason, +16789

Opening Odds, Podium

Cooper Webb, -293

Chase Sexton, -199

Aaron Plessinger, -103

Ken Roczen, +146

Malcolm Stewart, +270

Justin Cooper, +290

Dylan Ferrandis, +356

Logan Leitzel, +641

Joey Savatgy, +930

Justin Hill, +1032

Shane McElrath, +1136

Dean Wilson, +1136

Colt Nichols, +1223

Christian Craig, +1315

Benny Bloss, +1764

Mitchell Oldenburg, +1918

Bubba Pauli, +2789

Kyle Chisholm, +2958

Mitchell Harrison, +3421

Freddie Noren, +4073

Kevin Moranz, +4391

Anthony Rodriguez, +5161

Cade Clason, +5161

Hunter Schlosser, +5487

