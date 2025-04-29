Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Denver: Cooper Webb heavily favored for title
With last week’s victory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a 12-point lead, and two rounds remaining, Cooper Webb is the overwhelming favorite to win the championship with opening odds of -478 to Chase Sexton’s +312. Last week’s differential between the top two riders was 391 points; this week, it nearly doubled to 790 points.
If Webb finishes third or better in each of the last two features, he will be crowned the 2025 450 champion. Webb has 12 podium finishes in the first 15 rounds.
Webb opened as the favorite for the outright win this week in Denver, Colorado, with a line of +140.
But, as Webb notes in the video at the top of this post, anything can happen in the final two rounds, and Denver has been pivotal in the past. Sexton won the 2023 championship the week after Eli Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in that season’s penultimate race.
The odds between the two favorites are much closer regarding the overall win. After opening as the favorite last week with a narrow five-point differential of +170 for Sexton and +175 for Webb, Sexton’s odds of winning Round 16 have become steeper. This week in Denver, Sexton (+190) had 20 points added to his line and will likely be rounded to 2/1 by most sportsbooks. Sexton no longer controls his championship fate, but he knows winning puts him in the best position if Webb struggles.
Bettors also need to consider the odds that the two favorites could struggle if they pay too much attention to the other. Aaron Plessinger (+480) has been in the 400s for the past three rounds since winning the muddy Foxborough race with an opening line of +1048. All of his five podiums came in the past eight rounds, and he narrowly missed adding another last week after finishing fourth. With that statistic in mind, one might suppose he would show minus odds — and he does — but only barely. At -103, he will be rounded to even money to finish third or better.
Ken Roczen (+783) remains the only other rider with odds under 10/1. One win, which came at Daytona with an opening line of +487, and seven podium finishes are a testament to this rider’s ability to withstand the pain of injury and the stress of competition. It is easy to consider placing a modest bet at greater than 7/1. Roczen’s podium odds are +146.
Justin Cooper’s second podium of the season last week didn’t shift his odds much for Denver. He was posted at +2105 for the outright win, and despite his strong run, had 51 points added to his outright win opening line this week. His podium odds were trimmed slightly from +306 in Pittsburgh to +290 in Denver. Success breeds success.
Deeper in the field, Christian Craig (+15329) at 153/1 is worth watching since that outright win line drags his podium odds to 13/1. Craig is rightfully a long shot to finish third or better, but he is consistently improving after off-season knee surgery.
Opening Odds, Outright Win
Cooper Webb, +140
Chase Sexton, +190
Aaron Plessinger, +480
Ken Roczen, +783
Malcolm Stewart, +1856
Justin Cooper, +2156
Dylan Ferrandis, +2822
Logan Leitzel, +7465
Joey Savatgy, +12408
Shane McElrath, +13869
Dean Wilson, +13869
Justin Hill, +13869
Colt Nichols, +13869
Christian Craig, +15329
Benny Bloss, +15329
Mitchell Oldenburg, +15329
Bubba Pauli, +15329
Kyle Chisholm, +16789
Mitchell Harrison, +16789
Kevin Moranz, +16789
Freddie Noren, +16789
Hunter Schlosser, +16789
Anthony Rodriguez, +16789
Cade Clason, +16789
Opening Odds, Podium
Cooper Webb, -293
Chase Sexton, -199
Aaron Plessinger, -103
Ken Roczen, +146
Malcolm Stewart, +270
Justin Cooper, +290
Dylan Ferrandis, +356
Logan Leitzel, +641
Joey Savatgy, +930
Justin Hill, +1032
Shane McElrath, +1136
Dean Wilson, +1136
Colt Nichols, +1223
Christian Craig, +1315
Benny Bloss, +1764
Mitchell Oldenburg, +1918
Bubba Pauli, +2789
Kyle Chisholm, +2958
Mitchell Harrison, +3421
Freddie Noren, +4073
Kevin Moranz, +4391
Anthony Rodriguez, +5161
Cade Clason, +5161
Hunter Schlosser, +5487
More SuperMotocross News
Pittsburgh Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results
Seth Hammaker’s Northeast success
Justin Barcia to miss the final three SX rounds
Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta
Robbie Wageman returns to racing
Jorge Prado returns to training
Daxton Bennick suffers compression fracture