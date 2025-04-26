Justin Barcia to miss final three Supercross rounds with knee injury

Justin Barcia will miss the final three races of the Monster Energy Supercross season with a knee injury suffered last week at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The injury will not require surgery and Barcia intends to return in time for the Pro Motocross season on May 24, 2025 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” Barcia said in a press release. “Things were finally starting to click – I was feeling comfortable and had just a few laps to go in the Main Event at MetLife Stadium when I had a weird little crash that seemed to come out of nowhere. I had done the same thing every lap, but it just snuck up on me and these things happen sometimes.

“Unfortunately, I banged up my knee and aggravated an old injury, so I’ll need to take a couple of weeks off for therapy. The goal is to come back strong for the start of the motocross season. I’m definitely bummed. I was finally finding my flow and putting it all together, and then that mistake happened.

“I’m really going to miss my crew, the whole team, and all the fans, but I can’t wait to get back on the bike.”

Barcia was riding third with his first 2025 podium in sight on Lap 18 of 22 when the crash occurred.

He left New Jersey seventh in the points’ standings, 115 behind the leader Cooper Webb and nine behind sixth-place Aaron Plessinger, who he was battling at the time of the incident. He had a 24-point gap to eighth in the standings, occupied by Justin Hill, so there was not much to lose by ensuring his health for the start of the outdoor season.

Barcia has earned only two top-fives this season, but has consistently finished in the top 10 with 11 such results in 14 rounds.

More SuperMotocross News

Pittsburgh betting odds, predictions

Pittsburgh Preview

Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash

New Jersey Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results

Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta

Robbie Wageman returns to racing

Jorge Prado returns to training

Daxton Bennick suffers compression fracture

Benny Bloss renews with Beta

Chase Sexton controls his SX fate