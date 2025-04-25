Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Pittsburgh: Chase Sexton opened as favorite

For the first time since Round 7 in Arlington, Texas, Chase Sexton opened as the sole favorite to win a Monster Energy Supercross race at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His odds of +170 to win the event are narrowly ahead of Cooper Webb (+175), underscoring the tightness of the championship race between these two riders. Bettors quickly jumped on those lines and skewed them in Webb’s direction. As of Friday, Webb was favored at +150 to Sexton’s +175.

Webb continues to hold the advantage in regard to Championship odds with an opening minus line of -228 to Sexton’s +163, but even that shows a shift in momentum. The differential between the two lines was nearly 500 points in the two previous rounds. It shrunk to 442 points for Pittsburgh and that gap will get smaller if Sexton makes up at least another three championship points on Webb in Pittsburgh.

During the past few weeks, rain was Sexton’s Achilles Heel in New England and the the forecast for Pittsburgh has hovered between rainy conditions during the morning sessions, clearing in the afternoon and evening. Smart Money will want to watch that forecast closely.

Webb’s weakness has been the whoops sections and last week’s pair of them cost him a shot of pressuring Sexton. This week, there is only one half-lane of whoops in Pittsburgh that leads into back-to-back bowl turns.

The only other rider with a championship line published this week is Ken Roczen (+4015), but he will need a lot of help in the form of results outside the top 20 for Sexton and Webb to truly contend.

Aaron Plessinger’s early trouble this season with last-place finishes in San Diego and Anaheim 2 denied him the opportunity to contend for the championship, but he shows the third-best odds of winning this round at +432. He is also the only other rider with minus odds to stand on the podium, although with +103 assigned by Supercross’ official line maker, AltSports, early in the week, he was extremely attractive. His podium line has since been adjusted to -175 on the public-facing NXTBets.com.

But there is still a bet to made concerning Plessinger. His outright win line was adjust to +750 and if Sexton and Webb become overly concerned with one another or if weather plays a factor, that is worth some couch cushion money.

Justin Cooper remains the best bet among winless riders in 2025. He opened at +2105 and adjusted to +1600 as of Friday. These relatively long lines drug his podium odds to +125, which makes him attractive for a modest bet.

Opening Odds, Outright Win

Chase Sexton, +170

Cooper Webb, +175

Aaron Plessinger, +432

Ken Roczen, +682

Malcolm Stewart, +1632

Justin Cooper, +2105

Dylan Ferrandis, +3492

Justin Barcia, +4995

Logan Leitzel, +6906

Joey Savatgy, +13982

Justin Hill, +13982

Shane McElrath, +13982

Christian Craig, +13982

Colt Nichols, +15434

Benny Bloss, +15434

Dean Wilson, +15434

Mitchell Oldenburg, +15434

Bubba Pauli, +16886

Kyle Chisholm, +16886

Kevin Moranz, +16886

Tristan Lane, +16886

Justin Starling, +16886

Mitchell Harrison, +16886

Ricci Randanella, +16886

Opening Odds, Podium

Chase Sexton, -199

Cooper Webb, -194

Aaron Plessinger, -103

Ken Roczen, +146

Malcolm Stewart, +272

Justin Cooper, +306

Dylan Ferrandis, +392

Justin Barcia, +473

Logan Leitzel, +633

Justin Hill, +1086

Joey Savatgy, +1140

Shane McElrath, +1181

Dean Wilson, +1242

Christian Craig, +1274

Colt Nichols, +1347

Benny Bloss, +1525

Mitchell Oldenburg, +1957

Bubba Pauli, +2894

Mitchell Harrison, +3113

Kyle Chisholm, +3283

Kevin Moranz, +4530

Justin Starling, +4787

Tristan Lane, +5192

Ricci Randanella, +7080

