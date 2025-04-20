Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, at New Jersey, Chase Sexton wins back-to-back

Chase Sexton found the optimal line through back-to-back whoops sections, dominated Round 14 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and rode to a 20-second lead at one stage of the race before winning his fifth round of the season and his second consecutive.

With the victory, Sexton shaved three points off Cooper Webb’s lead and trails by nine entering the final three races. Sexton continues to control his fate since the differential between first and second in AMA (American Motorcycle Association) Supercross scoring is three points. More significantly, how he has won the last two rounds gives him more momentum than anyone in the field. Sexton swept Philadelphia’s sessions and then lapped all but seven riders in New Jersey.

Webb maintained his composure Saturday night despite watching Sexton win three of the last four races since Supercross returned from its only break. Webb started the day strong with a lap in the first qualification session that was 0.236 seconds faster than the field and 0.291 seconds faster than Sexton. Webb won his heat comfortably and got a great start in the Main. He slotted into second on the first lap but was unable to keep Sexton in sight for the remainder of the race.

Webb has finished worse than fourth only once this season, but consistency will not be enough if Sexton continues to win.

Third-place Aaron Plessinger earned his fifth podium of the season, but had to withstand pressure from Justin Barcia and Justin Cooper. Barcia had the position locked down for 15 laps until he crashed on Lap 18.

Cooper posted the fastest lap in qualification and finished second to Webb in their heat, but he failed to get out of the gate quickly when the gate dropped on the Main. He completed Lap 1 in sixth, picked up a position when Shane McElrath faded, and another when Barcia had his problem. Cooper was finding his rhythm and closing on Plessinger in the closing laps, but ran out of time.

Dylan Ferrandis finished fifth and earned his second top-five of the season. Both of these have come in the last four rounds as the Frenchman builds momentum he hopes to continue into the outdoor Pro Motocross season.

The week Mitchell Oldenburg renewed his contract with Beta Motorcycles, he earned his 10th top-15 with a 15th.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 12 in Foxborough:

1. Chase Sexton, KTM *

2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

5. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

6. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

7. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

8. Shane McElrath, Honda

9. Dean Wilson, Honda

10. Justin Hill, KTM

11. Joey Savatgy, Honda

12. Christian Craig, Yamaha

13. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

14. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

15. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

16. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

17. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

18. Justin Barcia, GasGas

19. Benny Bloss, Beta

20. Tristan Lane, KTM

21. Jeremy Hand, Honda

22. Grant Harlan, Yamaha

* Holeshot

