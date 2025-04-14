 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Course Scenics
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays
Braves at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14
The Masters - Final Round
Unburdened: For Masters champ Rory McIlroy, it’s finally about all he has accomplished

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chase Sexton wins

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 14, 2025 10:33 AM

Like Babe Ruth pointing to the outfield fence before hitting a home run, Chase Sexton told NBC Sports before Round 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that if he won the final five races of the 2025 season, he will be the champion—one down; four to go.

After the gate drop, Sexton got hung up behind a traffic jam in Turn 1 and completed the first lap in fifth. He worked his way through the field and passed Ken Roczen for the lead on Lap 14 of 25 and gapped the eventual second-place finisher, Cooper Webb, in the process. Sexton set the tone for the season’s final four races with his 2.654-second win. This was Sexton’s 13th career victory.

While Sexton did what he had to, Webb did all he could to minimize the damage. The Turn 1 snarl also slowed Webb, but he never let Sexton gain much of an advantage until the duo caught the leader. It took Webb a little longer to get around Roczen, which made a huge difference in the margin. In the post-race news conference, he told the media that where he really lost time was in the flat right-hand corner leading onto the start straight.

Webb currently holds a 12-point lead over Sexton.

Click here for a full recap of Philadelphia

Roczen was frustrated with his late-race fade. Considering the level of injury (ankle and shoulder), his podium finish was a moral victory. Unfortunately, moral victories are not enough to satisfy at this stage of his career. This was Roczen’s 76th top-three finish, which puts him in sole possession of seventh on that list.

Malcolm Stewart failed to finish in the top 10 last week in the muddy Foxborough race for the first time in 2025, but he bounced back quickly to score his fourth top-five of the season. He climbed as high as second in the early laps.

Two weeks after returning from injury, Joey Savatgy finished fifth for his first top-five in six years. His most recent top-five prior to Philadelphia was in the 2019 Denver race.

In the week Benny Bloss renewed his contract with Beta Motorcycles, he earned his fourth consecutive top-10 with a ninth.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Results

Feature Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1
Heat 2

450 Rider Points
Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 12 in Foxborough:

1. Chase Sexton, KTM
2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha
3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki *
4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
5. Joey Savatgy, Honda
6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
9. Benny Bloss, Beta
10. Justin Hill, KTM
11. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
12. Shane McElrath, Honda
13. Colt Nichols, Suzuki
14. Justin Barcia, GasGas
15. Christian Craig, Yamaha
16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
17. Dean Wilson, Honda
18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
19. Kevin Moranz, KTM
20. Grant Harlan, Yamaha
21. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki
22. Jeremy Hand, Honda

* Holeshot

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results
San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results
Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results
Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results
Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results
Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results
Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results
Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results
Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results
Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results
Foxborough 450 Results | 250 Results

