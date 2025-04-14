Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chase Sexton wins

Like Babe Ruth pointing to the outfield fence before hitting a home run, Chase Sexton told NBC Sports before Round 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that if he won the final five races of the 2025 season, he will be the champion—one down; four to go.

After the gate drop, Sexton got hung up behind a traffic jam in Turn 1 and completed the first lap in fifth. He worked his way through the field and passed Ken Roczen for the lead on Lap 14 of 25 and gapped the eventual second-place finisher, Cooper Webb, in the process. Sexton set the tone for the season’s final four races with his 2.654-second win. This was Sexton’s 13th career victory.

While Sexton did what he had to, Webb did all he could to minimize the damage. The Turn 1 snarl also slowed Webb, but he never let Sexton gain much of an advantage until the duo caught the leader. It took Webb a little longer to get around Roczen, which made a huge difference in the margin. In the post-race news conference, he told the media that where he really lost time was in the flat right-hand corner leading onto the start straight.

Webb currently holds a 12-point lead over Sexton.

Roczen was frustrated with his late-race fade. Considering the level of injury (ankle and shoulder), his podium finish was a moral victory. Unfortunately, moral victories are not enough to satisfy at this stage of his career. This was Roczen’s 76th top-three finish, which puts him in sole possession of seventh on that list.

Malcolm Stewart failed to finish in the top 10 last week in the muddy Foxborough race for the first time in 2025, but he bounced back quickly to score his fourth top-five of the season. He climbed as high as second in the early laps.

Two weeks after returning from injury, Joey Savatgy finished fifth for his first top-five in six years. His most recent top-five prior to Philadelphia was in the 2019 Denver race.

In the week Benny Bloss renewed his contract with Beta Motorcycles, he earned his fourth consecutive top-10 with a ninth.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 12 in Foxborough:

1. Chase Sexton, KTM

2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki *

4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

5. Joey Savatgy, Honda

6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

9. Benny Bloss, Beta

10. Justin Hill, KTM

11. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

12. Shane McElrath, Honda

13. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

14. Justin Barcia, GasGas

15. Christian Craig, Yamaha

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

17. Dean Wilson, Honda

18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

19. Kevin Moranz, KTM

20. Grant Harlan, Yamaha

21. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

22. Jeremy Hand, Honda

* Holeshot

