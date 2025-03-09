Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Indianapolis, East’s Seth Hammaker wins

Seth Hammaker carried the banner for the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East division riders Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, to give right coast its 28th win in 62 East / West Showdowns. He did so by earning the holeshot and leading all 19 laps of the Main.

This was Hammaker’s second Supercross win. His first came in 2021 in the first race of the three-round residency occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hammaker began the 2025 season with a fourth-place finish in Tampa, Florida, struggled in Detroit, Michigan, to finish 17th, and was third last week in Daytona Beach, Florida. Hammaker is the eighth winner in nine rounds of Supercross competition.

Tom Vialle applied some pressure in the middle stage of the race but finished second for the second consecutive week. Winless on the season, these back-to-back runner-up finishes have given him the championship lead by a single point over Max Anstie, who was seventh in the Indianapolis race. Three of the five riders who finished between Vialle and Anstie were from the West division, proving how costly Showdowns are.

Haiden Deegan got off to a slow start and had to come through the field. While this is a move he’s perfected in his brief career, he had to contend with a dramatic off-track excursion late in the event when he jumped too far in a quad and left the track. Deegan went through one of the nets designed to keep riders on course but had a big enough lead over fourth to keep from losing his position during the incident. He finished five positions ahead of his principal rival, Julien Beaumer, and padded his points advantage as well.

RJ Hampshire completed Lap 1 with a massive deficit. He was 14th at the end of Lap 1 and did not crack the top five until Lap 10. He salvaged points by moving up to fourth and kept his championship hopes alive.

Cole Davies was another rider forced to overcome adversity. He got a strong start and was contending for a podium position at the end of Lap 1 but tipped over in the tricky sand section. That accident dropped him to 16th before he made his way back to fifth on Lap 12. He remained there until the checkers waved.

The rider who entered the race with the 250 East red plate, Anstie, was never a factor in the race. He vacillated in the high single digits all night and wound up seventh overall.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

East Heat

West Heat

250 East Rider Points

250 West Rider Points

250 Combined Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 9 in Indianapolis:

1. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki *

2. Tom Vialle, KTM

3. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

4. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna

5. Cole Davies, Yamaha

6. Jo Shimoda, Honda

7. Max Anstie, Yamaha

8. Julien Beaumer, KTM

9. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

10. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

11. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha

12. Austin Forkner, Triumph

13. Cullin Park, Honda

14. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha

15. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha

16. Lux Turner, KTM

17. Coty Schock, Yamaha

18. Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki

19. Carson Mumford, Honda

20. Gavin Towers, Honda

21. Chance Hymas, Honda

22. Jett Reynolds, Yamaha

* Holeshot

