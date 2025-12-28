Tessa Johnson, Madina Okot score 18 points each as No. 3 South Carolina beats Providence 96-55

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tessa Johnson and Madina Okot each scored 18 points to lead third-ranked South Carolina over Providence 96-55 on Sunday, but the Gamecocks also lost guard Ta’Niya Latson to injury.

Latson, South Carolina’s second-leading scorer who led the country in points per game last season, left in the second quarter after injuring her left foot at Colonial Life Arena. She was helped off the court with no weight on the foot.

Coach Dawn Staley had no immediate update after the game.

Latson had 10 points when she departed. The Gamecocks (13-1) out-scored the Friars (8-6) on a day where their defense wasn’t great but they had more than enough points to win.

Johnson hit five 3-pointers. Okot notched her 10th double-double, tying her with Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers for the most in the country.

Sabou Gueye led Providence with 16 points.

Key takeaways

Providence: The Friars gave the Gamecocks fits by constantly beating South Carolina’s offense off the dribble. The Gamecocks, wanting to play fast, were stuck with trying to stop their opponents from playing fast.

South Carolina: If Latson is out for a lengthy amount of time, it removes the Gamecocks’ most dependable scorer. Forward Joyce Edwards, who reached the national Top 10 in points per game last week, was bottled up in the first half by the Friars’ defense and future opponents will doubtless try the same tactic.

Up next

Providence: The Friars step right back into Big East play by hosting No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 31.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks begin SEC play by hosting Alabama on Jan. 1.