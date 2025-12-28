 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matthew-Tkachuk.png
Matthew Tkachuk practices with Florida Panthers for first time this season
Tennis: Miami Open
Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in latest ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in tennis
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_251228.jpg
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
nbc_pl_archiegrayfrankV2_251228.jpg
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
nbc_pl_mw18allgoals_251228.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matthew-Tkachuk.png
Matthew Tkachuk practices with Florida Panthers for first time this season
Tennis: Miami Open
Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in latest ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in tennis
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_251228.jpg
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
nbc_pl_archiegrayfrankV2_251228.jpg
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
nbc_pl_mw18allgoals_251228.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tessa Johnson, Madina Okot score 18 points each as No. 3 South Carolina beats Providence 96-55

  
Published December 28, 2025 02:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tessa Johnson and Madina Okot each scored 18 points to lead third-ranked South Carolina over Providence 96-55 on Sunday, but the Gamecocks also lost guard Ta’Niya Latson to injury.

Latson, South Carolina’s second-leading scorer who led the country in points per game last season, left in the second quarter after injuring her left foot at Colonial Life Arena. She was helped off the court with no weight on the foot.

Coach Dawn Staley had no immediate update after the game.

Latson had 10 points when she departed. The Gamecocks (13-1) out-scored the Friars (8-6) on a day where their defense wasn’t great but they had more than enough points to win.

Johnson hit five 3-pointers. Okot notched her 10th double-double, tying her with Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers for the most in the country.

Sabou Gueye led Providence with 16 points.

Key takeaways

Providence: The Friars gave the Gamecocks fits by constantly beating South Carolina’s offense off the dribble. The Gamecocks, wanting to play fast, were stuck with trying to stop their opponents from playing fast.

South Carolina: If Latson is out for a lengthy amount of time, it removes the Gamecocks’ most dependable scorer. Forward Joyce Edwards, who reached the national Top 10 in points per game last week, was bottled up in the first half by the Friars’ defense and future opponents will doubtless try the same tactic.

Up next

Providence: The Friars step right back into Big East play by hosting No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 31.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks begin SEC play by hosting Alabama on Jan. 1.