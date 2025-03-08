Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Jett Lawrence was on hand for sponsor obligations and to watch the racing at Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross season, so he stopped by the media center.

Looking none the worse for wear despite his torn ACL suffered at Glendale earlier this year, he confirmed he is still hoping to return to action in time for the Pro Motocross season. Lawrence is walking without the benefit of any bracing on his knee.

“With the machines and equipment we have these days, it’s realistic,” he told NBC Sports.

An ACL injury typically takes four months to heal, so eying the Pro Motocross season that begins May 24, 2025, — three months after his Round 4 injury — at Fox Raceway is both an enthusiastic goal and one that underscores the toughness of SuperMotocross racers.

Lawrence has won the first two edition of the SuperMotocross World Championship, so competing in as many rounds of the outdoor season is important to his hopes of qualifying for the third annual contest.

