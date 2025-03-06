Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 9 at Indianapolis: Cooper Webb favored

The red plate holder, Cooper Webb, is beginning to stretch an advantage on the field after scoring wins in back-to-back races in Detroit, Michigan and Arlington, Texas. Webb has not finished worse than second in five consecutive races and is widely considered one of the best racers on Midwest and Eastern dirt. NXTBets.com, the official line generator for Supercross, has honored him with a line of +131, which would produce a payout of $46.20 on a $20 bet.

That is nearly 50 points better than Chase Sexton (+180). Sexton has struggled in recent rounds with a best finish of third at Detroit and in the Arlington Triple Crown. And yet, the results don’t tell the entire story. In Arlington, Sexton was riding in a position in the final race that would have awarded him the overall victory, but he attempted a ill-conceived pass on a lapped rider in the final trip around the course. Sexton was riding second at the time and wanted to make a statement by passing Webb. Instead, he handed Webb the victory and sole possession of the red plate.

Last week’s winner Ken Roczen (+400) in the only other rider with a line under 15/1. Despite going winless through the first seven rounds, Roczen has been a reliable fixture at the front of the pack with five podiums and a fourth-place finish prior to Daytona. For that reason, Roczen is one of three riders with minus odds to stand on the podium at -122.

Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona Relive all of the action from the 55th Daytona Supercross.

INDIANAPOLIS LONGSHOTS

Roczen’s Daytona win made him the sixth winner of 2025, a mark that has not been achieved since 1998.

Most experts’ pick to elevate the season to seven winners is Jason Anderson (+1904), who started the season with three podiums in the first five rounds. He’s failed to crack the top five in the past three races, but he was one of the fastest riders in Daytona before he was slowed by arm pump. An outright win bet of $20 would produce a payout of $400.80 so he will be attractive to intrepid bettors. His podium odds of +240 would net a decent payout of $68.

Aaron Plessinger (+2118) earned his first podium of the season. Bettors who believe this will open a floodgate will want to note that his podium odds of +254 rank him fifth on that chart. If he gets a solid start to Saturday’s race, he could be worth some couch cushion money for the overall win at 21/1.

Malcolm Stewart (3959) is another rider who cannot be ignored. After winning the feature in Tampa and a heat in Daytona, he continues to show strength as he rehabilitates from last year’s knee injury. His outright win odds of 79/2 drag his podium odds to +366 and makes him an interesting dark horse for Indianapolis.

Raw Odds

Cooper Webb, +131

Chase Sexton, +180

Ken Roczen, +400

Jason Anderson, +1904

Aaron Plessinger, +2118

Justin Cooper, +3576

Malcolm Stewart, +3959

Justin Barcia, +5648

Dylan Ferrandis, +14178

Justin Hill, +14368

Joey Savatgy, +14368

Colt Nichols, +14368

Hunter Schlosser, +14368

Shane McElrath, +15788

Mitchell Oldenburg, +15788

Kyle Chisholm, +15788

Mitchell Harrison, +17206

Justin Starling, +17206

Benny Bloss, +17206

Anthony Rodriguez, +17206

Tristan Lane, +17206

Jerry Robin, +17206

Grant Harlan, +17206

Podium Odds

Cooper Webb, -384

Chase Sexton, -259

Ken Roczen, -122

Jason Anderson, +240

Aaron Plessinger, +254

Justin Cooper, +348

Malcolm Stewart, +366

Justin Barcia, +462

Dylan Ferrandis, +667

Justin Hill, +952

Joey Savatgy, +1099

Shane McElrath, +1493

Colt Nichols, +1592

Mitchell Oldenburg, +2090

Hunter Schlosser, +2584

Benny Bloss, +3418

Kyle Chisholm, +3418

Anthony Rodriguez, +4051

Mitchell Harrison, +4478

Grant Harlan, +4478

Tristan Lane, +4567

Jerry Robin, +4693

Kevin Moranz, +5567

