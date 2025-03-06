Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 9 at Indianapolis: Cooper Webb favored
The red plate holder, Cooper Webb, is beginning to stretch an advantage on the field after scoring wins in back-to-back races in Detroit, Michigan and Arlington, Texas. Webb has not finished worse than second in five consecutive races and is widely considered one of the best racers on Midwest and Eastern dirt. NXTBets.com, the official line generator for Supercross, has honored him with a line of +131, which would produce a payout of $46.20 on a $20 bet.
That is nearly 50 points better than Chase Sexton (+180). Sexton has struggled in recent rounds with a best finish of third at Detroit and in the Arlington Triple Crown. And yet, the results don’t tell the entire story. In Arlington, Sexton was riding in a position in the final race that would have awarded him the overall victory, but he attempted a ill-conceived pass on a lapped rider in the final trip around the course. Sexton was riding second at the time and wanted to make a statement by passing Webb. Instead, he handed Webb the victory and sole possession of the red plate.
Last week’s winner Ken Roczen (+400) in the only other rider with a line under 15/1. Despite going winless through the first seven rounds, Roczen has been a reliable fixture at the front of the pack with five podiums and a fourth-place finish prior to Daytona. For that reason, Roczen is one of three riders with minus odds to stand on the podium at -122.
INDIANAPOLIS LONGSHOTS
Roczen’s Daytona win made him the sixth winner of 2025, a mark that has not been achieved since 1998.
Most experts’ pick to elevate the season to seven winners is Jason Anderson (+1904), who started the season with three podiums in the first five rounds. He’s failed to crack the top five in the past three races, but he was one of the fastest riders in Daytona before he was slowed by arm pump. An outright win bet of $20 would produce a payout of $400.80 so he will be attractive to intrepid bettors. His podium odds of +240 would net a decent payout of $68.
Aaron Plessinger (+2118) earned his first podium of the season. Bettors who believe this will open a floodgate will want to note that his podium odds of +254 rank him fifth on that chart. If he gets a solid start to Saturday’s race, he could be worth some couch cushion money for the overall win at 21/1.
Malcolm Stewart (3959) is another rider who cannot be ignored. After winning the feature in Tampa and a heat in Daytona, he continues to show strength as he rehabilitates from last year’s knee injury. His outright win odds of 79/2 drag his podium odds to +366 and makes him an interesting dark horse for Indianapolis.
Raw Odds
Cooper Webb, +131
Chase Sexton, +180
Ken Roczen, +400
Jason Anderson, +1904
Aaron Plessinger, +2118
Justin Cooper, +3576
Malcolm Stewart, +3959
Justin Barcia, +5648
Dylan Ferrandis, +14178
Justin Hill, +14368
Joey Savatgy, +14368
Colt Nichols, +14368
Hunter Schlosser, +14368
Shane McElrath, +15788
Mitchell Oldenburg, +15788
Kyle Chisholm, +15788
Mitchell Harrison, +17206
Justin Starling, +17206
Benny Bloss, +17206
Anthony Rodriguez, +17206
Tristan Lane, +17206
Jerry Robin, +17206
Grant Harlan, +17206
Podium Odds
Cooper Webb, -384
Chase Sexton, -259
Ken Roczen, -122
Jason Anderson, +240
Aaron Plessinger, +254
Justin Cooper, +348
Malcolm Stewart, +366
Justin Barcia, +462
Dylan Ferrandis, +667
Justin Hill, +952
Joey Savatgy, +1099
Shane McElrath, +1493
Colt Nichols, +1592
Mitchell Oldenburg, +2090
Hunter Schlosser, +2584
Benny Bloss, +3418
Kyle Chisholm, +3418
Anthony Rodriguez, +4051
Mitchell Harrison, +4478
Grant Harlan, +4478
Tristan Lane, +4567
Jerry Robin, +4693
Kevin Moranz, +5567
