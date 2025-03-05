Cameron McAdoo to undergo knee surgery; return timeline unknown

Cameron McAdoo will undergo knee surgery on Thursday to repair an ACL that was torn in a preseason crash. A timeline for his return has not been announced.

“Hey everyone; I wanted to jump on here and give you guys an update,” McAdoo said in a social media post. “As you all know, I didn’t race the main event in Daytona last weekend. After practice and after the heat race, there were just a few moments on track that really made me realize that I was very low on strength with my leg. Obviously, my safety and all the other riders on the track’s safety is the important thing. For me to race at the highest level, it had become just not quite safe yet, so the team came together and made the decision to go get my knee fixed up.

Despite the injury, McAdoo finished fifth in his heat race and would have had a mid-pack gate pick.

“As you guys all know, that was a really tough decision for me,” McAdoo continued. “I always want to be out on the track and trying my hardest. That was tough, but it was just time, so this week I have surgery scheduled for Thursday. Looking forward to going in and getting fixed up. I’ll keep you guys all updated with my recovery process, keep you in the loop and just looking forward to getting healthy and getting back out there.”

In the most recent Monster Energy Supercross 250 East race, McAdoo crashed while riding sixth on Lap 15 and suffered facial lacerations.

“My knee has just not been strong enough today to safely race, and my safety, along with other riders on the track, is the most important,” McAdoo said in a press release immediately following the race. “As everyone knows, I will always do everything I can to race, but it was not in the cards for us today.”

Incredibly, McAdoo finished third in the 250 East opener in Tampa, but the strain of three rounds and any practice he could endure had a cumulative effect on the health of his knee.

“It is what it is,” McAdoo reflected on his injury to NBC Sports to Daytona prior to the Daytona race. “The same as it was in Tampa. I have a fully torn ACL, so nothing is going to change a whole lot, but we’re managing it well at this point.”

