Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries

Chase Sexton will miss at least one more round of the SuperMotocross World Championship to heal from injuries suffered in practice prior to the Daytona Supercross, the Kawasaki Racing team announced on social media. He will miss Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sexton got off to a disappointing start with his new team, finishing eighth in the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He rallied to finish fourth the following week in San Diego after coming out of the gates slowly, and then won his first race with the team in the second Anaheim event.

Since then, his best finish has been fifth, which he scored in the Houston Triple Crown event and in Seattle.

After missing Daytona, Sexton is fifth in the championship standings, tied with Justin Cooper at 49 points behind the leader, Hunter Lawrence.

An off-week follows the Indianapolis Supercross, giving Sexton additional time to heal.