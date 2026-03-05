 Skip navigation
Seattle Mariners photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Dylan Ferrandis opening ceremonies.jpg
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
Moore joins 'fantasy-friendly' offense with Bills

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Seattle Mariners photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Dylan Ferrandis opening ceremonies.jpg
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 5, 2026 05:00 PM

Chase Sexton will miss at least one more round of the SuperMotocross World Championship to heal from injuries suffered in practice prior to the Daytona Supercross, the Kawasaki Racing team announced on social media. He will miss Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sexton got off to a disappointing start with his new team, finishing eighth in the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He rallied to finish fourth the following week in San Diego after coming out of the gates slowly, and then won his first race with the team in the second Anaheim event.

Since then, his best finish has been fifth, which he scored in the Houston Triple Crown event and in Seattle.

After missing Daytona, Sexton is fifth in the championship standings, tied with Justin Cooper at 49 points behind the leader, Hunter Lawrence.

An off-week follows the Indianapolis Supercross, giving Sexton additional time to heal.

