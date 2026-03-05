Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb

Dylan Ferrandis injured his thumb in a heat race crash during the Daytona Supercross and will miss Round 9 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I had an MRI on Tuesday and the results were positive with no broken bones and no ligament damage,” Ferrandis said in a news release. “I tried to ride today (Thursday) before I was planning to fly to Indy, but right away on the first lap I felt my thumb was not capable of pushing or holding onto the handlebars, so I have decided not to race this weekend. It is very frustrating and I am very bummed for myself and the team.”

The Red Bull KTM team said Ferrandis “will use this weekend and the upcoming off weekend to focus on rest, rehabilitation, and recovery with the goal of returning for Round 10 of the championship in Birmingham, Alabama.”

Ferrandis finished between ninth and 11th, inclusive, in the seven rounds leading into Daytona. He currently sits ninth in the championship standings, 84 points behind the leader, Hunter Lawrence.

This will leave Ducati without a rider in Indianapolis as Justin Barcia has not yet returned to competition following a major crash in the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

