Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Drew Adams with fans.jpg
Drew Adams to miss Indianapolis Supercross with thumb injury suffered in Daytona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Drew Adams with fans.jpg
Drew Adams to miss Indianapolis Supercross with thumb injury suffered in Daytona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 5, 2026 04:25 PM

Dylan Ferrandis injured his thumb in a heat race crash during the Daytona Supercross and will miss Round 9 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I had an MRI on Tuesday and the results were positive with no broken bones and no ligament damage,” Ferrandis said in a news release. “I tried to ride today (Thursday) before I was planning to fly to Indy, but right away on the first lap I felt my thumb was not capable of pushing or holding onto the handlebars, so I have decided not to race this weekend. It is very frustrating and I am very bummed for myself and the team.”

The Red Bull KTM team said Ferrandis “will use this weekend and the upcoming off weekend to focus on rest, rehabilitation, and recovery with the goal of returning for Round 10 of the championship in Birmingham, Alabama.”

Ferrandis finished between ninth and 11th, inclusive, in the seven rounds leading into Daytona. He currently sits ninth in the championship standings, 84 points behind the leader, Hunter Lawrence.

This will leave Ducati without a rider in Indianapolis as Justin Barcia has not yet returned to competition following a major crash in the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.