Drew Adams to miss Indianapolis Supercross with thumb injury suffered in Daytona

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published March 5, 2026 03:47 PM

Drew Adams will miss Round 9 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a broken thumb, suffered during competition in the Daytona Supercross.

“Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider [Drew Adams] will miss Round 9 of [Supercross] due to a broken thumb sustained at Daytona,” the team posted on social media. “Drew will undergo surgery this week to address the injury.”

Adams narrowly missed the top five in the 250 East divisional opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a sixth-place finish.

He posted the fastest lap in Daytona’s qualification and won his heat race. Adams got off to a strong start in the Main Event and challenged for a podium spot before crashing in the whoops. He retired with the injury and finished 22nd.

“It’s definitely not how I wanted the night to end,” Adams said following the race. “Getting the fastest qualifier and the heat race win was huge for me. That felt really good, and honestly, I was feeling great on the bike all day. The speed was there; I’m super bummed about the crash in the main. I’ll get my thumb checked out and see what’s next.”

After failing to earn points in Daytona, Adams sits 11th in the championship standings.