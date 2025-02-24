Jordon Smith suffered broken ribs, punctured lung in Arlington Supercross crash
Jordon Smith had just retaken the lead in Feature 1 of the Arlington, Texas Triple Crown format Monster Energy 250 West race when he crashed violently in the whoops.
Smith led laps 6 and 7, lost it for a little while and led laps 11 and 12 when the accident occurred. Haiden Deegan inherited the lead as the Alpinestars Medical crew evaluated Smith. He was carted off the track during podium interviews, waved to the crowd, and was transported to a local hospital for x-rays.
Here’s what took Jordon Smith out of the lead 🫣 #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/UPRgE64qRU— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 23, 2025
“After a hospital evaluation, (Smith) was diagnosed with a punctured lung. Thankfully, no other injuries were sustained, and he will do everything in his power to return for the East / West Showdown in Indianapolis,” Factory Triumph reported on social media.
On Sunday night, Smith provided a further update on X:
:What a bummer. Can be doing everything right and still things happen in this sport that you just don’t know why. I’m beat up but I’ll be back! I’m currently still in the hospital. I have four broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a small laceration in my spleen. They’re monitoring me for a little longer and should be headed home in the morning. Thanks for all the support from the fans and from my family and team. We will come back stronger.
“Also huge thanks to the Alpinestars medical team for taking great care of me on the track and once we got back to the medic rig.”
Smith entered Arlington second in the 250 West rider points standings, two behind Julie Beaumer. Finishing 22nd, he fell to fifth after Arlington.
Here’s another look at Jordon’s crash during 250 race 1. #SMX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/ijhZZVM5Yb— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 23, 2025
