What riders said after Detroit Supercross: “When the red flag came out, I knew it was time to reset”

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 6 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

450s

Cooper Webb — Winner, 450s: “I really liked where I was by lap three, when I got around Aaron [Plessinger] and was with Kenny. I knew he was riding well today so it was going to be a good pace, and we had some good laps. … He felt the pressure and rode well all through the Main Event. I was trying hard, and he picked up on some of my lines. It was a tough Main Event. … I’ve been in that position before and it felt great. I’m stoked to get that first win, get the red plate. It just felt awesome.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 2nd, 450s: “It was a really fun race. … I kept my cool the whole time even though he was revving behind me. I didn’t let anything faze me. I know the stigma of when we go to battle and him getting me toward the end, but I just tried to do what I could; it’s honest work. … I’m happy with a podium, I really am, even though we only got two points closer [to the points lead], I’m doing whatever I can out there and we’re executing our plans that we have coming into the [racing].”

Chase Sexton — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I was dead last, and I was like, ‘Well, time to send it!’ I felt like I rode really well; probably the best ride of the season, but it’s obviously not the result we wanted. But I made the most of a bad situation. … I was smashing the whoops and that’s more like it for me. I’m looking forward to keeping this season going; that ride was fun.”

Sexton charges from last to third at Detroit After getting stuck at the gate and falling on Lap 1, Chase Sexton charged to a podium finish at Detroit, and he recounts his eventful ride and what it took to slice his way to the front.

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 4th, 450s: “P4 last night. Rode good all day! Ready for more action😎. By the way, I appreciate everyone coming to the races even with the snow storm! Y’all the real MVP’s🙌🏿.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 5th, 450s: “Overall, it was a good day for me. I qualified well in fourth and finished third in the heat race. I had a good start in the main as well and then got shuffled around in the first few turns. It was a good race, and I kept going strong. I was around fifth or sixth and in a battle the whole time with Malcolm and Jason (Anderson). Jason had a crash at the end, and I moved up to fifth. I had one moment with a lapper in the sand and lost a lot of time on Malcolm, and had to recatch him. I almost got to him there at the end. I got to his rear wheel again, but he was riding well, and I really couldn’t make a pass stick. So, fifth on the night and another top-five finish. We’ll move on to next weekend and try and get that podium.”

Jason Anderson — Finished 6th, 450s: “I felt like I was riding really well all day. Qualifying went solid, and I had a strong Heat Race where I was able to make some good passes and take the win. In the Main Event, I got a good start and put myself in a good position to fight for a podium, but as the race went on, I just lost some steam. I made a mistake in the rhythm section that set me back, which was frustrating because I knew I had the speed to be up there. I just need to clean a few things up and put it all together when it counts.”

Justin Hill — Finished 10th, 450s: “Rode like s#!$ in Detroit. Its all mental and I know exactly how to fix it. Still found myself P10 in the main, but I’m really far from happy. I’m Gonna drill a couple things this week and show up to Texas as JR 2.0 again.”

Colt Nichols — Finished 11th, 450s: “Good steps in the main event last night but going to keep working to get where I wanna be. Kit was tuffff last night. Thanks to the team, now onto Texas 🤠.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 12th, 450s: “Felt pretty good on the track today! We’ve been working the system we put in place, and it’s coming together more and more. Had decent starts all day and felt strong in the main until I lost my rear brake about halfway through. We’re still making changes to the bike, but it’s getting better every time we line up. Now that I’m finally feeling good again, it’s time to put in the work. We’re just scratching the surface, and that’s what excites me most!”

Joey Savatgy — Finished 13th, 450s: “I had a post written up. But ya know, sometimes it is what it is. My starts are terrible right now; that needs to change. After how my day started, thankful to be okay. Crash in the main set me back to last, P13 on the night. Back to work 🙏.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 14th, 450s: “Didn’t have much in the tank tonight. The flu finally got me this week, and just struggled with energy🤷🏻‍♂️. Gotta be tougher! Move on, and be better next weekend💪🏻.”

Jerry Robin — Finished 15th, 450s: “P15 in the motor city✌🏻. Onto Dallas!”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 17th, 450s: “Just didn’t have it in Detroit yesterday. Bummed on that but those days happen. Just couldn’t gel with the track. But did my best, made it from the heat and we were out there racing with the best guys. So all in all it’s all good and we get to do it again in 6 days! Trying to make sure to remind myself that even in those “bad” days, I’m still blessed to do what I love to do 👍🏼. Side note… I tied my childhood hero, the King of SX, (Jeremy McGrath) for 8th in all-time premier class main event starts. Pretty cool to be mentioned in the same sentence as Jeremy.”

Kevin Moranz — Finished 18th, 450s: “Stepping stones. Not great, but improvement week after week and that’s what we are looking for. 21st - Main Event 1 (San Diego). 20th - Main Event 2 (A2). 19th - Main Event 3 (Tampa). 18th - Main Event 4 (Detroit). Still wasn’t able to ride this week as we are still getting over some sickness related stuff, but was happy to punch it into another main event and keep building. Thanks to everyone who keeps our (Championship Tool Storage, Team KM Racing, Gee Boards) rig on the road and see y’all in Texas🙌.”

Grant Harlan — Finished 19th, 450s: “Man that felt good! Stoked to start out front and get the win in the LCQ. Still a lot of work to do but we finally have something to build on. Got a good crew behind me and I’m ready for the hometown race this weekend 💪.”

250s

Levi Kitchen — Winner, 250s: “Man, that was a crazy race. The emotions were all over the place, especially with having to stop and restart. Max (Anstie) was riding really well at the start and pulled a pretty big gap on me. When the red flag came out, I knew it was time to reset and take advantage of the opportunity. I took a few deep breaths and treated it like a two-lap sprint and—I just sent it. I made a pretty aggressive pass, nailed that three out of the turn, and opened up a little gap. This win means a lot, especially after having to bounce back from last weekend. Huge thanks to the fans, the entire Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, my trainers, my mechanics, and all my family back home. Let’s keep this momentum going!”

Max Anstie — Finished 2nd, 250s: “It was a wild night here in Detroit. I had a lot of fun racing and had some good battles. I felt like I did my job in the main event. I executed the start, got out front, hit my marks, and with literally a lap and two corners to go, it got red-flagged. Then after the staggered start, it was a bit of chaos for a couple of laps. It was a tough situation because I felt like I had the most to lose. I’ve got the red plate and had a little bit of a points buffer, so I didn’t want to ruin that by crashing and going from first to last and not scoring any points. I also had to play defense from Levi and RJ (Hampshire) who are extremely good sprinters, so it was tough. I came out of it with second, which obviously wasn’t ideal, but it was still a solid night. It’s a podium and good points for the championship, so I’m still happy with that. We’ll move on to Daytona.”

RJ Hampshire — Finished 3rd, 250s: “We needed a podium so bad after last weekend. There was no one that pulled a worse card than me last weekend [getting the bike stuck on a track marker]. … We came up with a pretty good setting for that Main Event and that’s the best I felt all day. We’ll take it. If you noticed, on the restart I was hanging back a little bit. I didn’t want to throw it away for no reason.”

Hampshire: 'I'll get stronger' each week from now Despite not feeling good in qualification, RJ Hampshire will take a podium finish at Detroit and has "full belief" in himself to get stronger after Round 6.

Tom Vialle — Finished 4th, 250s: “We got super close to the podium here in Detroit. Need some better starts to be up front.”

Nate Thrasher — Finished 5th, 250s: “When I broke my finger Tuesday, I really didn’t plan to race, but after talking with a few doctors, we decided to at least try. I had it taped up and went in with the mindset of doing the best I could. In qualifying I kind of struggled, but I knew that was kind of going to be the case. I just tried to get the most out of the night, which resulted in a heat race win and fifth in the main. So I’m happy with the day. I’m having surgery today to get it set and the doctor says I should be good to continue racing after this West Coast round coming up.”

Chance Hymas — Finished 6th, 250s: “Another P6 on the night. Gonna keep chipping away at this day by day and get back to where I need to be. Thanks to the team for all the hard work, be back in 2 weeks🤝.”

Carson Mumford — Finished 8th, 250s: “P8 on the night. I got really sick Thursday night and wasn’t feeling great all day but I’m glad I made the best out of it! Excited to improve and ready for more.”

Cullin Park — Finished 11th, 250s: “P11 in Detroit😩 That red flag got me. Was P8 when the red flag came out. Passed into 7th and Forkner got me back from last weekend, but hey that’s racing and I shouldn’t have left the door open! Live and learn. Good riding in the main just needed to start up front, so we have some positives to take away. We keep striving, thanks team🫶🏼.”

Hardy Munoz — Finished 12th, 250s: “One more step forward🦾 P12 in Detroit! I had a rough morning but I got it figured out for the heat and the main ✊. Now I have two weeks to put in some work and be better for Daytona. Let’s go for more🔥. Thanks to my family TEAM & SPONSORS for believing in me 🙌.”

Gage Linville — Finished 14th, 250s: “P14 in the motor city. Disappointed on how my main event went, dealt with some stomach issues and a crash didn’t help. We will get it figured out over the break and continue to work on the weaknesses. Happy to be racing just have to figure some little things out to be where I want to be👊🏻.”

Lorenzo Locurcio — Finished 16th, 250s: “Detroit was a step in the right direction, had a solid day qualifying P14 in practice, sixth in the heat race but pain won in the main - 16th. All things consider happy to race after last weekend breaking my finger rest it up and go again in Daytona 🏝️🏝️. Really happy how my bike is performing 🙌🏼.”

Seth Hammaker — Finished 17th, 250s: “I felt great at the start of the day with a solid qualifying and Heat Race, and I was really looking forward to carrying that momentum into the Main Event. Unfortunately, I started feeling pretty sick before the Main Event, and it definitely took a toll on me during the race. I did my best to push through, but it was a tough one. We’ll regroup this week, figure things out, and come back stronger after the break.”

Mark Fineis — Finished 18th, 250s: “I took the week off (not ideal) coming into Detroit hoping to heal up. The 1st practice I went out still having severe ankle pain. Wrists were not 100%, but good enough. I went to the medical unit to get a pain shot. It took the pain level down enough to push through it. I barely made it into the night show. I had to go through the LCQ to make the main. Happy to make the main!!💪 I ran 11th-12th until about half way and my lack of breathing right gave me some gnarly arm pump. Red flag came out letting me regroup. 3 lap shoot out. I moved up and was passing for 13th with a lap to go and tipped over trying to complete the pass. I got up pretty quick and salvaged 18th. I was pretty bummed about the tip over after the race and was really down on myself. We have something to build off of moving forward. Looking forward to Daytona. Thank you to everyone making all this possible. I’m gonna use this week to heal up some more.”

Cameron McAdoo — Finished 22nd, 250s: “It was a tough night for me here in Detroit. Unfortunately, I had a crash in the whoops with a couple of laps to go and banged up my face pretty good. I ended up with a cut and some stitches. Other than that, I think I’m okay. We’ll take the next couple of days to assess everything and make a plan moving forward. I really appreciate everyone’s support, and next time I come to Detroit, I’ll be looking for redemption.”

