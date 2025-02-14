Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 6 at Detroit: Chase Sexton favored

With Jett Lawrence out for the remainder of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season with a torn ACL from a crash in Glendale, Arizona, and Eli Tomac healing from a broken leg suffered last week in Tampa, Florida, Chase Sexton (+154) gets the nod this week as NXTBets.com‘s favorite at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. With these odds, the payout on a $20 bet for Sexton would be $50.80. Sexton is also currently favored to win the championship with a -133 ($37.70 return on a $20 bet).

Sexton is the current red plate holder after successfully defending the honor for the first time in his career in Raymond James Stadium last week. He finished fifth in that race, which was his second-worst outing of the season after crashing under pressure from Malcolm Stewart. Still, he counters that statistic with a pair of victories in the standard-format season opener in Anaheim, California, and the Triple Crown format race in Glendale. Those are Sexton’s only two podiums in what has been an erratic season thus far.

Detroit has been kind to Sexton, however; he won there in 2023 and finished second last year.

Supercross 2025 Detroit preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch With Eli Tomac’s retirement, no 450 rider entered this week has scored more than one victory in Detroit, Michigan.

Cooper Webb also opened under 2/1. With a raw line of +196, Webb would pay out $59.20. Webb finished second last week in Tampa and is widely considered one of the best riders on “East Coast” dirt. While more than a stone’s throw from the Atlantic Seaboard, Detroit is nevertheless characterized by hard dirt that could play in Webb’s favor.

Webb finished second to Sexton at Ford Field in 2023 and was fourth last year.

DETROIT LONGSHOTS

Ken Roczen is listed as NXTBets.com’s third Top Pick, but with odds that do not reflect a favored status. Opening at +482, he would pay $116.40 for the outright win. Along with Tomac and Jason Anderson, Tomac has carried the banner for 30-something riders. He is a better bet to finish on the podium with a line of +174.

Anderson enters the weekend with three podium finishes in the first five rounds. Each of these was a third-place finish, including last week’s performance in Tampa, but if he can get a jump out of the gate, he could be this week’s hidden gem with a line of +824 ($184.80 return on $20).

Last week’s winner, Stewart, shows long odds of +2000 to score back-to-back wins.

