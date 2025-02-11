What riders said after Tampa Supercross: “There’s something about that hometown crowd, buddy.”

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 5 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

450s

Malcolm Stewart — Winner, 450s: “Big bro, you know. You’ve done this a long time, racing Daytona and Jacksonville, and you know there’s something about that hometown crowd, buddy. I don’t know if they were twisting the throttle for me, because, for a split second, I was like, ‘Alright I need to get this done.’ I was feeling really good, and you know what, Stewart is back in the whoops, Y’all!” (During an interview conducted by his brother, James Stewart.)

Cooper Webb — Finished 2nd, 450s: “Overall, it was a good day. I was able to qualify second, won the heat race, and finished second in the main. I just made a mistake on the start, got some wheel spin, and was buried. I made a good charge through the pack and was picking guys off. I’m just a little bit bummed because I felt like I was coming through with Malcolm, and then I was making some mistakes, lost the tow, and the lappers kind of interfered. Overall, it was a good points night and a good second-place finish. We’ll take the points, get better, and move on to Detroit.”

Jason Anderson — Finished 3rd, 450s: “Tonight I was more likely to be a fifth-place guy. I was figuring out my rhythm through the whoops, but was dealing with some arm pump that dropped me back a little. I hung in there and I was able to pass Chase (Sexton) at the end for third so that was good. This class was tough and you never know what can happen. Being able to get three podiums so far in the season and being third in points is nice. I definitely want to keep moving further up and it would be nice to have more of these nights where I feel super comfortable and can make a charge for the win.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 4th, 450s: “I had three really bad starts last weekend in Glendale, so to have two really good starts is the biggest positive for me. I know I’m a good starter, so to get that back and do it twice tonight was important to me. It put me in a good position all night. I was third in the heat race, and I was able to get Chase on the last straight away to finish fourth in the main. So it was a good night for me because I charged to the end and stayed strong. We’ll keep working and keep building for Detroit.”

Chase Sexton — Finished 5th, 450s: “We are not judged by our success, but rather how we respond to failures. See you in Detroit 🫶🏼.”

Justin Barcia — Finished 6th, 450s: “Amidst the Tampa chaos, we keep pushing forward.”

Joey Savatgy — Finished 7th, 450s: “Was nice to rebound after last weekend 😂…. P7 on the night, got the bike in a better place and happy with the progress. Need some better starts to put myself up front with the big dawgs, back to work we go 🫡.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 9th, 450s: “Tampa was a wild one! Sick all week with barely any sleep. Qualifying was a struggle as I tried to find my flow, but I managed to grab a quick nap before the night show and focus on the starts. P4 in the heat and wrapped up P9 in the main. Big thanks to [Quadlock Honda] and [Aaron Mrozek] for all the hard work. Ready to get back at it and keep growing!”

Colt Nichols — Finished 12th, 450s: “Thought I avoided getting that flu sickness going around the paddock but it got me this past week and made for a tough race but got through it and salvaged P12. Really bummin’ for my guy [Pierce Brown] rough opening night after crashing while leading but in good spirits and will be back, also [Nick Romano] too 💪🏽 heads up boys 🫶🏽.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 13th, 450s: “Made some solid improvements throughout the day with my best qualifying and heat race of the season so far. Just didn’t have it in the main, frustrating night but we’ll get back to work this week and come out better for Detroit.”

Anthony Rodriguez — Finished 14th, 450s: “P14 this past weekend, another step in the right direction 💪🏼.”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 15th, 450s: “Home race in Tampa was awesome! So many friends and family were able to come hang out for the day. Enjoyed every minute of it. Blessed!”

Eli Tomac — Finished 17th, 450s: “It was a tough day in Tampa. I caught my leg underneath the foot peg on a jump during qualifying, and sprained the top of my ankle and bruised my lower leg. I’m going to do everything possible to get back on the line in Detroit.”

Kevin Moranz — Finished 19th, 450s: “Have been sick as a dog all week with no riding so was happy to pull this one together. Good start in the LCQ and rode ‘er in. Main event, found some good lines and started to move forward until another rider looked over, checked up, and sent me over the berm. Got back up and worked my way to P19. Hopefully some more rest this week and looking forward to Detroit! Thanks to the whole crew.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 21st, 450s: “I’ll be back 🦾.”

250s

Max Anstie — Winner, 250s: “We came into the season very prepared. I felt like I was in a good spot, and in each session, we continued to build. It was a wild race. Pierce and I were pushing a really good pace. I had a front-row seat to watch him crash in the whoops, and I hate to see that. He was riding so well. After the red flag, it was me and (Daxton Bennick) at the front and it was like another day at the Goat Farm, and I just tried to not do anything too silly. It’s awesome to get the win at Round 1 (of Supercross East), and to get a 1-2 finish for the team. We’re in a good spot and looking forward to Round 2.”

Daxton Bennick — Finished 2nd, 250s: “It was a good day. In my heat race, I went a little long on the start. The jump was good, but some guys snuck up the inside, so I made the adjustment for the main event and came out third. It was just a ride with the boys. Max and Pierce were up front, and then Pierce went down pretty hard, so I hope he’s okay. After the restart, I just rode my laps, tried to stay calm and know that I was in a good spot, and held it together to finish second. It feels so good to get back on the podium. We’ve been working hard for this, so I’m pumped about it.”

Cameron McAdoo — Finished 3rd, 250s: “I am so grateful to have the strength to be here racing tonight. It was a difficult day and it has been difficult since the injury. I didn’t come in with any expectations, I wanted to go out and do my best. I am very happy with how tonight ended and how the team was able to manage everything. I got a lot of questions this weekend from people asking if I will be able to race, but I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I would be able to race.”

Seth Hammaker — Finished 4th, 250s: “Today was pretty good, I came out swinging in the first qualifier with P1, so I felt confident with that. In the second qualifier I was rushing in the beginning, I was not gelling with the track but still got a decent lap in and felt pretty good going into the night show. In the Heat Race I got a pretty bad start and worked my way up to fourth so I did put myself in a great position for a good gate pick in the main. I got a decent start in fourth place then made a pass and was in third for a while until the red flag forced a staggered restart. Soon after I got passed by McAdoo and rode fourth for the rest of the race. I wanted to stay smart and have a solid finish for the first race of the season, and I will look to improve this week and get a better result in Detroit.”

Tom Vialle — Finished 5th, 250s: “Tampa P5 🏝️ Let’s keep improving!”

Chance Hymas — Finished 6th, 250s: “Round 1 (in Supercross East) ✔️. Since September the goal was let’s just make it to the first round and build from there. Really happy with my day and the team around me.”

Cullin Park — Finished 7th, 250s: “P7 in Tampa. A solid start to the season, very pleased with my day all around. Stacking bricks. Good group around me, ready to get back to work this week. Thanks to the people who believe in me, they know who they are🙏🏼.”

Nate Thrasher — Finished 8th, 250s: “It felt so good to be back racing this weekend in Tampa. Overall, it was a positive day for me even though the main wasn’t perfect. I’m happy to salvage points, and I’m ready for more racing in Detroit.”

Levi Kitchen — Finished 9th, 250s: “After having to switch from West to East Coast I took about two weeks off to recover from the flu and pneumonia. I’m very thankful the team was able to make that change happen for me. I’ve got two weeks on the bike now and it’s been great, including testing. The time off helped give me a break and I feel much better now, although today could have gone a little bit differently for me. Qualifying wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad. In the heat race, I had to make a quick stop in the mechanics’ area with a bike issue, and that set me up for a poor gate pick. I did not execute my start in the main, and then I crashed in the sand section, so I was quite a ways back. I just tried to make do with what I had. I’m not really happy with my performance. I do feel like I’m riding pretty well right now, so I just have to put this one behind us and go to the next.”

Carson Mumford — Finished 10th, 250s: “Sweet night at Tampa! It’s been along time since my last race so my plan was to just ride smooth and get through the main safe with something to build off of and I did exactly that with a P10!”

Gage Linville — Finished 12th, 250s: “Round 1 (in Supercross East is) in the books. Happy with how I rode throughout the day. Maybe try not crashing next weekend and make it a little easier on myself🤦🏻‍♂️. P12 on the night, go back and work this week and give it another go this weekend👊🏻.”

Hardy Munoz — Finished 13th, 250s: “Tampa: First one out of the way! it was a great weekend overall, I started a little tight and the track was not easy but I felt better in the main🦾 I’m really happy with how I started the season with a P13 ✊. Now let’s get back to work and see you guys in Detroit 🙌.”

Lance Kobusch — Finished 14th, 250s: “Good start to the season with 14th in the main. Can’t thank my team and the people that support me enough! Ready to build from here.”

Luke Neese — Finished 15th, 250s: “Man, what a feeling to be back at the races! Going into the first round with zero expectations and I couldn’t be happier with how the day ended up. Qualified P18, was sitting pretty well in the Heat until someone decided I needed a detour. Everything happens for a reason though because I was chosen as the Privateer pick & won a little extra money going to the LCQ. P15 on the night & learned so much for Detroit!”

Trevor Colip — Finished 16th, 250s: “Tampa SX - had a slow start to the day just wasn’t preforming. I was able to turn my night around in the LCQ and log laps in the main. First race is out of the way and ready for more this weekend in Detroit 💪🏻.”

Austin Forkner — Finished 17th, 250s: “Pretty crazy first race back, ended up getting the flu that’s been getting passed around yesterday morning so that obviously made for a pretty tough day physically. Was way off pace in practice and then got unnecessarily slammed in the heat race which bent my clutch lever down. Was finally putting together a decent ride in the main and then had a slow run through the sand and someone came up the inside and took me down in the next turn. Kinda smacked my head into that jump face when I got taken out and that pretty much took the wind out of my sails so just tried to bring it home after that. Pretty bummed cause as bad of a day as I was having the main was shaping up to not be to bad but oh well shit happens! Was a hectic night of racing all around with a pretty weird/tough track so just happy to get through it in one piece. Thanks to the team (Factory Triumph), we made solid progress on the bike throughout the day so I’ll try to kick the sickness and be ready for next weekend.”

RJ Hampshire — Finished 18th, 250s: “Happy to be back at the races and felt good for the most part! Sour ending to the day but we move on and start chipping away. Hometown crowd was awesome! Pumped for my boy [Malcolm Stewart] and the whole team!”

Jack Chambers — Finished 19th, 250s: “First race back under the lights was a blast! Transferred straight from the heat, but 19th in the main wasn’t the goal after a fall early and a lap down before the red flag. After two years away, the nerves were real, but we’re building. Back at it Saturday in Detroit! Big thanks to the team and everyone behind me.”

Pierce Brown — Finished 20th, 250s: “I felt great all night, leading my heat and main. Halfway through the main, I crashed in the whoops and unfortunately broke my T5 vertebrae. I had surgery to get it fixed so that I could get back to racing. I want to thank all my family, friends, fans, and the team for all of their support.”

