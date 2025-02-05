Cullin Park returns with Phoenix Honda to Supercross 250 East

After missing all but one Monster Energy Supercross race last in 2024, Cullen Park returns to the series with Phoenix Racing Honda to begin his quest for the 2025 Supercross East championship when that division debuts this week at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Park suffered a wrist injury in the 250 East opener last year, which was held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. He would not return to the series and focused on training for the 450 division in Pro Motocross. Park finished 29th in the outdoor series after scoring three top-15s at Fox Raceway (13th) in Pala, California, at Washougal (Wash.) (15th), and Budds Creek (15th) in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

“It’s year four in Supercross with my Phoenix Racing Honda team, and I’m confident this is my year to lock myself in everyone’s mind as a real threat to the top end of the class,” Park, 23, said in a news release. “Racing through the end of 2024 in WSX has me firing on all cylinders and well prepared for the season to come.”

Park will be joined by teammate Nick Romano and more than 60 other riders in the division.

“Having moved from the 2024 to the 2025 Honda CRF250R last month, I’m so excited to race the latest package the team has developed,” Park continued. “I’m motivated and ready to put myself in the top-five. Bring on Tampa.”

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Lawrence on his ACL tear: “It is cooked”

What riders said after Glendale

Chase Sexton, Jordon Smith win Glendale

Glendale 450 results | 250 results

Injured Jett Lawrence fails to finish Glendale

Betting lines and odds for Glendale Supercross

Jett, Hunter Lawrence sue former agent | fire agent

Jorge Prado (shoulder) to miss remainder of SX

SuperMotocross tickets, track maps

Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win Anaheim 2

