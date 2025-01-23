 Skip navigation
Jett and Hunter Lawrence part ways with agent

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published January 23, 2025 12:53 PM

Jett and Hunter Lawrence brothers, Jett have parted ways with their long-term agent Lucas Mirtl, citing ‘misuse and misappropriation of funds.”

VitalMX’s Lewis Phillips obtained a statement from the brothers, which he posted on his personal X account, that read: “Over the last two weeks we became suspicious of potentially fraudulent activity related to one of our business accounts. Following an initial investigation, we became aware of and in possession of evidence of misuse and misappropriation of our personal funds by our agent Lucas Mirtl for his benefit and as of 9:00 AM EST this morning we have fired him.”

The Lawrence brothers will continue to employ the Wasserman talent agency with new agents. Jacob Hayes and Travis Clarke will assume management duties.

Wasserman has also terminated their employment of Mirtl and in a separate statement said: “Following an initial investigation, we became aware of evidence of misuse and misappropriation of client funds by Lucas Mirtl, and as of January 23rd Lucas is no longer employed at Wasserman while we continue our investigation. Hunter and Jett Lawrence simultaneously terminated their relationship with Lucas in all capacities, however Wasserman will continue to represent Hunter and Jett with Jacob Hayes and Travis Clark taking over management duties.”

According to RacerXOnline.com, Mirtl responded to the allegations on his private Instagram page with a statement that he was surprised by the news and was not previously made aware of the actions of the Lawrence brothers or Wasserman until he woke to the news and received termination letters. In the post, he maintains his innocence and believes this is an attempt to publicly discredit him before he had an opportunity to respond.

RacerXOnline’s Mitch Kendra posted screenshots of Mirtl’s Instagram page on X.