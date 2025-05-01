 Skip navigation
Texas Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

  
Published May 1, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR will return to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with its three national series racing on consecutive days at the 1.5-mile track north of Fort Worth.

The Craftsman Truck Series will practice, qualify and race Friday at Texas, and the Xfinity Series will practice and qualify for Saturday’s event.

The Cup Series will practice and qualify Saturday for Sunday’s 400-mile race.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the truck race but isn’t entered Friday (which happens to be his 40th birthday). Sam Mayer won last year’s Xfinity race at Texas.

Chase Elliott is the defending Cup winner at Texas and is in a 37-race winless streak since earning his 19th career victory on April 14, 2024 (he won The Clash preseason exhibition at Bowman-Gray Stadium in February).

Texas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 2

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. - midnight — Truck Series
  • 12 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 - 3:30 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
  • 3:40 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (No TV)
  • 5 - 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 40, Stage 2 at Lap 80; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, May 3

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, Performance Racing Network)
  • 12:10 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 2 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 4

Garage open

  • 12:30 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 80, Stage 2 at Lap 165; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms in the a.m. and cloudy skies later in the day with a high of 72 degrees. Winds from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph and a 50% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Saturday: Clouds in the morning and mainly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 77 degrees and winds from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees and winds from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 6% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.