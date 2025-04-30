Connor Zilisch to sit out Texas Xfinity race after Talladega crash

Connor Zilisch will miss Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway as he recovers from lower back injuries sustained in a crash last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Trackhouse Racing announced Wednesday.

Zilisch is a development driver for Trackhouse Racing. He competes in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports.

Trackhouse Racing stated: “The Trackhouse Racing development driver plans to return to the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet as soon as possible.”

After Texas, the Xfinity Series is off until May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Zilisch was racing for the win last weekend when contact from friend Jesse Love on the last lap turned Zilisch and sent his car head-on into the SAFER barrier on the inside of the backstretch wall.

Zilisch told the CW Network after exiting the infield care center: “It was one of the wrecks where you move your legs and make sure everything feels OK afterward.”

Zilisch is sixth in the points entering this weekend’s race at Texas. He has a win. He’s eligible for a playoff waiver for missing the Texas race.