Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
After nailing his picks for last year's John Deere Classic, Brad Thomas shares his best bet with Vaughn Dalzell for this year's edition, revealing why he's eyeing Michael Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win the tournament.
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
Adam Scott shares the story behind how he started marking his Titleist Pro V1 golf balls with the Australian Southern Cross.
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
Robert MacIntyre reveals how he marks his Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and explains why how change to the Pro V1 helped him transition playing in Scotland to the United States.
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
Penske presents some of the biggest shots by Aldrich Potgieter over the weekend in the Rocket Classic and the key stats -- including his jaw-dropping strength off the tee -- that made him a PGA Tour winner.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
Watch Collin Morikawa in the first round of the Rocket Classic, where he finished with 32 putts. The two-time major winner explains his struggles during the round and discusses expectations.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.