 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round
Watch: NBC announcers react to J.J. Spaun’s dramatic U.S. Open-winning putt
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Minjee Lee KPMG Women's PGA 2025
LPGA amid record-setting parity with no repeat winners this season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrancewinner_250701.jpg
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round
Watch: NBC announcers react to J.J. Spaun’s dramatic U.S. Open-winning putt
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Minjee Lee KPMG Women's PGA 2025
LPGA amid record-setting parity with no repeat winners this season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrancewinner_250701.jpg
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Atlanta

Bubba Wallace holds final Cup playoff spot with 8 races left in regular season

  
Published July 1, 2025 11:19 AM

Bubba Wallace holds the final playoff spot with eight races to go in the regular season. He dropped a spot in the playoff standings after his fifth finish outside the top 20 in the last eight races.

Wallace placed 22nd last weekend at Atlanta. Alex Bowman, who was on the cutline entering the race, finished third at Atlanta. Bowman scored 41 points in that race to Wallace’s 16 points to pass Wallace and put him on the cutline.

There have been 12 different winners this season, leaving four playoff spots via points at this time. The four drivers without a win but in a playoff spot are Tyler Reddick (+128 points on the cutline), Chris Buescher (+52), Bowman (+39) and Wallace (+23).

AUTO: MAY 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400
June NASCAR Power Rankings: Big shakeup from May rankings
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott led the way in June.

The first four below the cutline are Ryan Preece (-23 points), Erik Jones (-49), AJ Allmendinger (-59) and Carson Hocevar (-62).

This weekend marks the first of back-to-back weekends for the Cup series on either a street course or road course. The series races Sunday on the Chicago Street Course (Bowman is the defending winner) and then goes to Sonoma Raceway (Kyle Larson is the defending winner).

Here is a look at the playoff standings (drivers in yellow have won a race this season):

Cup playoff standings with 8 races to go.jpg