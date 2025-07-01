June NASCAR Power Rankings: Big shakeup from May rankings
Here is a look at the top drivers over the five Cup races in June. This month’s top five is completely different from May’s top five.
June Power Rankings
1. Denny Hamlin (Last month: Not ranked)
Hamlin ranked third in points scored in June at 161, but he ran only four of the five races, missing Mexico for the birth of his son. Hamlin averaged 40.3 points a race, the most in the series for June. He won Michigan. He also won two stages and scored the bonus point for the fastest lap in two races. Hamlin ranked second in the series in stage points scored in June with 46, including two bonus points for having the fastest lap in two races. Hamlin had three top-three finishes in his four starts in June.
2. Chase Elliott (NR)
Snapped 44-race winless streak at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway. He finished second in points scored in June with 179. His Atlanta victory gives him three consecutive top-five finishes. He’s moved up to second in the points.
3. Chris Buescher (NR)
Scored the most points in June with 183. Had one stage win in the month. He had two top-five finishes, including a runner-up result at Michigan. Buescher finished the month with four consecutive top-10 runs.
4. Ryan Blaney (NR)
He won at Nashville and had a third-place finish at Pocono. Blaney ranked third in the series in stage points scored in June with 38. He scored 141 points for the month, tied for fifth.
5. Erik Jones (NR)
Ranked fourth in points scored for June with 156. Jones finished fifth at Atlanta, seventh at Nashville and placed in the top 15 in four of five races in June. With those results, he went from 27th in the points at the beginning of the month to 16th after Atlanta. He’s 49 points out of a playoff spot with eight races left in the regular season.
Those outside the top five
Chase Briscoe — He ranked seventh in points scored for the month with 138 points. He won at Pocono and scored a stage win there.
Tyler Reddick — Tied for fifth in points scored in June. Finished fourth at Pocono. Ranked fifth in stage points scored in June.
TOTAL POINTS SCORED IN JUNE
183 — Chris Buescher (1 stage win)
179 — Chase Elliott (1 race win)
161 — Denny Hamlin (1 race win, 2 stage wins, 2 fastest laps)
156 — Erik Jones
141 — Ryan Blaney (1 race win, 1 stage win)
141 — Tyler Reddick (1 stage win)
138 — Chase Briscoe (1 race win, 1 stage win)
132 — William Byron (1 stage win and 1 fastest lap)
126 — Brad Keselowski
126 — Christopher Bell
125 — Ryan Preece
123 — Ty Gibbs
119 — Kyle Larson (1 fastest lap)
118 — Carson Hocevar
116 — Bubba Wallace
111 — Alex Bowman
109 — Zane Smith
108 — Ross Chastain
107 — Joey Logano
107 — Shane van Gisbergen (1 race win)
102 — AJ Allmendinger
100 — Austin Cindric (1 stage win)
94 — Josh Berry
92 —Michael McDowell
90 — Kyle Busch
89 — John Hunter Nemechek
89 — Daniel Suarez
82 — Cole Custer
71 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
70 — Austin Dillon
68 — Ty Dillon
66 — Justin Haley
59 — Todd Gilliland
53 — Cody Ware
46 — Riley Herbst
44 — Noah Gragson
STAGE POINTS IN JUNE
(Includes bonus points for fastest lap)
52 — William Byron (1 stage win and 1 fastest lap)
46 — Denny Hamlin (2 stage wins and 2 fastest laps)
38 — Ryan Blaney (1 stage win)
37 — Chris Buescher (1 stage win)
34 — Tyler Reddick (1 stage win)
32 — Chase Briscoe (1 stage win)
29 — Chase Elliott
26 — Carson Hocevar
24 — Erik Jones
21 — Austin Cindric (1 stage win)
21 — Josh Berry
21 — Joey Logano
17 — Shane van Gisbergen (1 stage win)
16 — Christopher Bell
16 — Alex Bowman
16 — Michael McDowell
15 — Ross Chastain
15 — Ryan Preece (1 stage win)
11 — Bubba Wallace
11 — Zane Smith
10 — Brad Keselowski
7 — Ty Dillon
6 — Kyle Larson
6 — Todd Gilliland
5 — Austin Dillon
5 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
3 — Riley Herbst
3 — John Hunter Nemechek (1 fastest lap)
2 — Kyle Busch
2 — Daniel Suarez
0 — Noah Gragson
0 — Justin Haley
0 — AJ Allmendinger
0 — Cole Custer
0 — Cody Ware
0 — Ty Gibbs
LAPS LED IN JUNE
149 — Ryan Blaney
134 — Chase Briscoe
116 — Denny Hamlin
100 — William Byron
76 — Brad Keselowski
66 — Joey Logano
60 — Chase Elliott
60 — Shane van Gisbergen
59 — Ty Gibbs
47 — Alex Bowman
34 — Carson Hocevar
31 — Chris Buescher
25 — Austin Cindric
25 — Tyler Reddick
8 — Austin Dillon
7 — Zane Smith
7 — Ryan Preece
6 — Christopher Bell
3 — Justin Haley
3 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2 —Michael McDowell
1 — Riley Herbst
1 — Cody Ware
0 — Ross Chastain
0 — Noah Gragson
0 — Kyle Larson
0 — Kyle Busch
0 — Ty Dillon
0 — AJ Allmendinger
0 — Josh Berry
0 — Bubba Wallace
0 — Todd Gilliland
0 — Cole Custer
0 — John Hunter Nemechek
0 — Erik Jones
0 — Daniel Suarez