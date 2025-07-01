June NASCAR Power Rankings: Big shakeup from May rankings

Here is a look at the top drivers over the five Cup races in June. This month’s top five is completely different from May’s top five.

June Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin (Last month: Not ranked)

Hamlin ranked third in points scored in June at 161, but he ran only four of the five races, missing Mexico for the birth of his son. Hamlin averaged 40.3 points a race, the most in the series for June. He won Michigan. He also won two stages and scored the bonus point for the fastest lap in two races. Hamlin ranked second in the series in stage points scored in June with 46, including two bonus points for having the fastest lap in two races. Hamlin had three top-three finishes in his four starts in June.

2. Chase Elliott (NR)

Snapped 44-race winless streak at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway. He finished second in points scored in June with 179. His Atlanta victory gives him three consecutive top-five finishes. He’s moved up to second in the points.

3. Chris Buescher (NR)

Scored the most points in June with 183. Had one stage win in the month. He had two top-five finishes, including a runner-up result at Michigan. Buescher finished the month with four consecutive top-10 runs.

4. Ryan Blaney (NR)

He won at Nashville and had a third-place finish at Pocono. Blaney ranked third in the series in stage points scored in June with 38. He scored 141 points for the month, tied for fifth.

5. Erik Jones (NR)

Ranked fourth in points scored for June with 156. Jones finished fifth at Atlanta, seventh at Nashville and placed in the top 15 in four of five races in June. With those results, he went from 27th in the points at the beginning of the month to 16th after Atlanta. He’s 49 points out of a playoff spot with eight races left in the regular season.

Those outside the top five

Chase Briscoe — He ranked seventh in points scored for the month with 138 points. He won at Pocono and scored a stage win there.

Tyler Reddick — Tied for fifth in points scored in June. Finished fourth at Pocono. Ranked fifth in stage points scored in June.

TOTAL POINTS SCORED IN JUNE

183 — Chris Buescher (1 stage win)

179 — Chase Elliott (1 race win)

161 — Denny Hamlin (1 race win, 2 stage wins, 2 fastest laps)

156 — Erik Jones

141 — Ryan Blaney (1 race win, 1 stage win)

141 — Tyler Reddick (1 stage win)

138 — Chase Briscoe (1 race win, 1 stage win)

132 — William Byron (1 stage win and 1 fastest lap)

126 — Brad Keselowski

126 — Christopher Bell

125 — Ryan Preece

123 — Ty Gibbs

119 — Kyle Larson (1 fastest lap)

118 — Carson Hocevar

116 — Bubba Wallace

111 — Alex Bowman

109 — Zane Smith

108 — Ross Chastain

107 — Joey Logano

107 — Shane van Gisbergen (1 race win)

102 — AJ Allmendinger

100 — Austin Cindric (1 stage win)

94 — Josh Berry

92 —Michael McDowell

90 — Kyle Busch

89 — John Hunter Nemechek

89 — Daniel Suarez

82 — Cole Custer

71 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

70 — Austin Dillon

68 — Ty Dillon

66 — Justin Haley

59 — Todd Gilliland

53 — Cody Ware

46 — Riley Herbst

44 — Noah Gragson

STAGE POINTS IN JUNE

(Includes bonus points for fastest lap)

52 — William Byron (1 stage win and 1 fastest lap)

46 — Denny Hamlin (2 stage wins and 2 fastest laps)

38 — Ryan Blaney (1 stage win)

37 — Chris Buescher (1 stage win)

34 — Tyler Reddick (1 stage win)

32 — Chase Briscoe (1 stage win)

29 — Chase Elliott

26 — Carson Hocevar

24 — Erik Jones

21 — Austin Cindric (1 stage win)

21 — Josh Berry

21 — Joey Logano

17 — Shane van Gisbergen (1 stage win)

16 — Christopher Bell

16 — Alex Bowman

16 — Michael McDowell

15 — Ross Chastain

15 — Ryan Preece (1 stage win)

11 — Bubba Wallace

11 — Zane Smith

10 — Brad Keselowski

7 — Ty Dillon

6 — Kyle Larson

6 — Todd Gilliland

5 — Austin Dillon

5 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3 — Riley Herbst

3 — John Hunter Nemechek (1 fastest lap)

2 — Kyle Busch

2 — Daniel Suarez

0 — Noah Gragson

0 — Justin Haley

0 — AJ Allmendinger

0 — Cole Custer

0 — Cody Ware

0 — Ty Gibbs

LAPS LED IN JUNE

149 — Ryan Blaney

134 — Chase Briscoe

116 — Denny Hamlin

100 — William Byron

76 — Brad Keselowski

66 — Joey Logano

60 — Chase Elliott

60 — Shane van Gisbergen

59 — Ty Gibbs

47 — Alex Bowman

34 — Carson Hocevar

31 — Chris Buescher

25 — Austin Cindric

25 — Tyler Reddick

8 — Austin Dillon

7 — Zane Smith

7 — Ryan Preece

6 — Christopher Bell

3 — Justin Haley

3 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2 —Michael McDowell

1 — Riley Herbst

1 — Cody Ware

0 — Ross Chastain

0 — Noah Gragson

0 — Kyle Larson

0 — Kyle Busch

0 — Ty Dillon

0 — AJ Allmendinger

0 — Josh Berry

0 — Bubba Wallace

0 — Todd Gilliland

0 — Cole Custer

0 — John Hunter Nemechek

0 — Erik Jones

0 — Daniel Suarez

