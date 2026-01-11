Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Keyshawn Hall
Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Jorge Prado.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 450 heat results, updates: Jorge Prado, Ken Roczen win Heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Keyshawn Hall
Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Jorge Prado.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 450 heat results, updates: Jorge Prado, Ken Roczen win Heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona

January 10, 2026 08:28 PM
19-year-old NASCAR and IMSA driver Connor Zilisch talks about preparing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona while attending Supercross, Round 1 in Anaheim.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nas_diffeybestcalls_251215.jpg
04:57
Best Diffey calls of 2025 NASCAR Cup season

Latest Clips

oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach
nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
02:51
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?
nbc_rtf_indianabeatsoregon_260110.jpg
09:19
Indiana trounces Oregon in CFP semifinal
oly_aswdh_lindseyvonn_worldcupaustria_260110.jpg
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
02:00
HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate