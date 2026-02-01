Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

The Seattle Seahawks will be seeking their second Super Bowl victory in a rematch of their most recent appearance in the NFL championship game.

Their Super Bowl LX opponents are the New England Patriots, who beat the Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.

That loss denied a second consecutive Super Bowl for Seattle, which beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Super Bowl LX will mark the Seahawks’ fourth appearance in the Super Bowl.

Seattle is led on offense by quarterback Sam Darnold, who will become the third quarterback to start a Super Bowl while playing for his fifth team or more, joining Chris Chandler (Falcons in SB XXXIII, a loss) and Earl Morrall (Colts in SB III, a loss). Darnold, who left Minnesota to sign a three-year, $100 milllion deal with Seattle starting this season, is the first quarterback in NFL history to lead two different teams to 14 wins in consecutive seasons.

Here’s more information on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl history:

When was the last time the Seahawks went to the Super Bowl?

Seahawks’ Super Bowl history year by year:

Date Super Bowl Location Opponent Result Score Feb. 5, 2006 XL Detroit Pittsburgh Steelers Loss 10-21 Feb. 2, 2014 XLVIII East Rutherford Denver Broncos Win 43-8 Feb. 1, 2015 XLIX Glendale New England Patriots Loss 28-24

Who have been Seahawks Super Bowl MVPs?

2014: Malcolm Smith, MLB

What was the Seahawks’ path to the 2026 Super Bowl?

