Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Luis Arraez, Giants reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Luis Arraez, Giants reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

  
Published February 1, 2026 12:58 PM

The Seattle Seahawks will be seeking their second Super Bowl victory in a rematch of their most recent appearance in the NFL championship game.

Their Super Bowl LX opponents are the New England Patriots, who beat the Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.

That loss denied a second consecutive Super Bowl for Seattle, which beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Super Bowl LX will mark the Seahawks’ fourth appearance in the Super Bowl.

Seattle is led on offense by quarterback Sam Darnold, who will become the third quarterback to start a Super Bowl while playing for his fifth team or more, joining Chris Chandler (Falcons in SB XXXIII, a loss) and Earl Morrall (Colts in SB III, a loss). Darnold, who left Minnesota to sign a three-year, $100 milllion deal with Seattle starting this season, is the first quarterback in NFL history to lead two different teams to 14 wins in consecutive seasons.

SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
It’s a rematch of another memorable Super Bowl on NBC.

Here’s more information on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl history:

When was the last time the Seahawks went to the Super Bowl?

The Seahawks lost Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015, losing 28-24 to the New England Patriots.

Seahawks’ Super Bowl history year by year:

DateSuper BowlLocationOpponentResultScore
Feb. 5, 2006XLDetroitPittsburgh SteelersLoss10-21
Feb. 2, 2014XLVIIIEast RutherfordDenver BroncosWin43-8
Feb. 1, 2015XLIXGlendaleNew England PatriotsLoss28-24

Who have been Seahawks Super Bowl MVPs?

2014: Malcolm Smith, MLB

What was the Seahawks’ path to the 2026 Super Bowl?

Click here for a recap of the Seahawks 2025-26 season and how they got to Super Bowl LX.

NFL: NFC Championship Game-Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
How did the Seahawks make it to the 2026 Super Bowl? Seattle’s path to SB LX
The Seahawks set a team record with 14 wins in the regular season.