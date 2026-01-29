 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
NFL: Super Bowl LX City Scenes
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026

Top Clips

KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
oly26_asw_hlf_7031_vonnpresserbite_260203.jpg
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
NFL: Super Bowl LX City Scenes
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026

Top Clips

KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
oly26_asw_hlf_7031_vonnpresserbite_260203.jpg
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
SE

Sarah

Effress