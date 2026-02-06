2026 Super Bowl Commercials: See which ads have already been released

Millions will tune in to Super Bowl LX, where the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., but those eyeballs won’t just be consuming football.

Commercials for the Big Game are considered an attraction in their own right, and this year’s slate features a plethora of popular brands with many of the world’s biggest stars.

As usual, companies are willing to pay a pretty penny for the exposure. Some 30-second spots for this year’s game have sold for $10 million, up $2 million from last year’s threshold, according to USA Today.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the Super Bowl commercials and teasers that have already been released!

How to watch Super Bowl 2026: TV channel, live stream info, kick off time and more for Seahawks vs Patriots game

Kurt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Chloe Kim, and TJ Oshie for Michelob Ultra

The Big Game crosses over with the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics in this ad for Michelob Ultra, where Kurt Russell takes on training Lewis Pullman for the slopes, topped off with a cameo by Team USA Olympians snowboarder Chloe Kim and hockey player TJ Oshie.

Peyton Manning, Shane Gillis, and Post Malone for Bud Light

Peyton Manning, Shane Gillis and Post Malone attend a wedding where guests end up chasing a runaway keg of Bud Light down a hay-covered hill. This is Post Malone’s third consecutive Bud Light Super Bowl commercial and Gillis’ second, with Manning joining the crew for 2026.

Kendall Jenner for Fanatics Sportsbook

Kendall Jenner gets candid about her romantic relationships with NBA players for Fanatics Sportsbook, ending with a quip about betting on football players: “Let’s get that ring, boys.”

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone for Instacart

Ben Stiller is joined by pop star Benson Boone to promote Instacart through a musical number, culminating in Stiller trying and failing to mimic Boone’s signature backflip.

Budweiser Clydesdales

The Clydesdales return for this Budweiser ad and form a heartwarming relationship with a bald eagle to the tune of “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Pepsi

Pepsi throws shade by co-opting Coke’s classic polar bear mascot for this ad, where the polar bear goes through the motions of discovering it prefers Pepsi over its competitor.

Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper for Uber Eats

Matthew McConaughey taunts Bradley Cooper on his run with the idea of food in this ad for Uber Eats.

Kathryn Hahn and Derrick Henry for Oikos

Kathryn Hahn and Derrick Henry appear on a trolley tour of San Francisco that nearly goes awry before Hahn saves the day with her super strength powered by Oikos.

Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride for State Farm

This teaser for State Farm’s Super Bowl ad features Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride promoting Halfway There Insurance, following two other teasers aired during both the AFC and NFC Championship broadcasts.

Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers offers commentary on the health gap in this Super Bowl ad, promoting its widespread reach, easy access, and affordability for the average consumer of healthcare.

Sabrina Carpenter for Pringles

Sabrina Carpenter builds a man out of Pringles in this ad for the popular potato chip.

Emma Stone for Squarespace

Emma Stone teams up with director Yorgos Lanthimos, with whom she has worked on Oscar-nominated films Poor Things and Bugonia, in Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad.

George Clooney for Grubhub

George Clooney sits at the head of the table at an elaborate banquet where he enlightens guests about Grubhub’s policy of no fees for orders over $50.

Andy Samberg for Hellmann’s

Andy Samberg serenades a deli to the tune of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to promote Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Google Gemini

Google flaunts Gemini’s AI capabilities in this ad where a mom and her young son use the technology to design what their new house will look like.