 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL launches competition to improve facemasks with the hope of reducing concussions

  
Published February 6, 2026 01:34 PM

The NFL saw a rise in concussions derived from impacts to facemasks during the 2025 season and they have launched a competition to source ideas about how to improve facemasks in the future.

The league found that 44 percent of in-game concussions resulted from an impact to the player’s facemask, which is an increase from 29 percent in 2015. The next round of the HealthTECH Challenge series will focus on crowdsourced innovations to the way facemasks absorb contact and reduce injuries to the wearer.

Submissions can be for all helmets or specific models and can cover the design and materials of facemasks as well as chin straps and other connectors.

“The rapid rate of innovation in helmet technology reflects how research and data can directly improve the level of safety across football,” NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said in a statement. “These challenges have raised the standard of equipment to help reduce concussions and mitigate the effects of head impacts. Recent efforts to improve shell impact technology have been incredibly fruitful, and now we look forward to evaluating this next wave of creative solutions to facemasks and other helmet components with the goal of further reducing injury.”

The NFL is offering up to $100,000 in funding to winners of the competition as well as developmental support to help move ideas from concept stages to the playing field.