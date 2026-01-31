 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Mikel Brown Jr. scores 20 to help No. 20 Louisville rally past SMU 88-74
Ohio State v Wisconsin
Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combine for 43 to carry Wisconsin to 92-82 win over Ohio State
NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Arizona State
No. 1 Arizona sets school record with 22nd straight win to start season, beating Arizona State 87-74

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_hor_forwardgal_260131.jpg
On Time Girl storms to Forward Gal Stakes win
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260131.jpg
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How did the Seahawks make it to the 2026 Super Bowl? Seattle’s path to SB LX

  
Published January 31, 2026 05:31 PM

The Seattle Seahawks will enter Super Bowl LX on a nine-game winning streak and nearly three months removed from their most recent defeat (a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16.

In winning a franchise-record 14 games in regular season to earn the top seed in the NFC West, the Seahawks returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Seattle had an NFL-best 191-point differential in the regular season with three losses by a combined nine points.. Eight of its victories were by double digits, including a league-high five by at more than 20 points.

NEW ENGLAND’S PATH: Click here for how the Patriots reached the Super Bowl

Here’s a look at the season to date for the Seahawks:

Seattle Seahawks’ regular season recap

WkDateWhereOpponentResultScore
1.Sept. 7HomeSan Francisco 49ersLoss13-17
2.Sept. 14AwayPittsburgh SteelersWin31-17
3.Sept. 21HomeNew Orleans SaintsWin44-13
4.Sept. 25AwayArizona CardinalsWin35-20
5.Oct. 5HomeTampa Bay BuccaneersLoss21-38
6.Oct. 12AwayJacksonville JaguarsWin20-14
7.Oct. 20HomeHouston TexansWin27-19
8.BYE WEEK
9.Nov. 2AwayWashington CommandersWin38-14
10.Nov. 9HomeArizona CardinalsWin44-22
11.Nov. 16AwayLos Angeles RamsLoss19-21
12.Nov. 23AwayTennessee TitansWin27-10
13.Nov. 30HomeMinnesota VikingsWin37-7
14.Dec. 7AwayAtlanta FalconsWin31-6
15.Dec. 14HomeIndianapolis ColtsWin18-7
16.Dec. 18HomeLos Angeles RamsWin38-31
17.Dec. 28AwayCarolina PanthersWin28-17
18.Jan. 3AwaySan Francisco 49ersWin40-10

RECORD: 14-3

Seattle Seahawks’ playoff recap

DateWhereOpponentResultScore
Jan. 15HomeSan Francisco 49ersWin41-7
Jan. 25HomeLos Angeles RamsWin31-27
Feb. 8Santa ClaraNew England Patriots

What were the Seahawks’ preseason Super Bowl odds?

Seattle entered the 2025–26 season with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How many times have the Seahawks won the Super Bowl?

The Seahawks have one Super Bowl victory (2014) in three previous appearances.

