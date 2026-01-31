How did the Seahawks make it to the 2026 Super Bowl? Seattle’s path to SB LX

The Seattle Seahawks will enter Super Bowl LX on a nine-game winning streak and nearly three months removed from their most recent defeat (a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16.

In winning a franchise-record 14 games in regular season to earn the top seed in the NFC West, the Seahawks returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Seattle had an NFL-best 191-point differential in the regular season with three losses by a combined nine points.. Eight of its victories were by double digits, including a league-high five by at more than 20 points.

Here’s a look at the season to date for the Seahawks:

Seattle Seahawks’ regular season recap

Wk Date Where Opponent Result Score 1. Sept. 7 Home San Francisco 49ers Loss 13-17 2. Sept. 14 Away Pittsburgh Steelers Win 31-17 3. Sept. 21 Home New Orleans Saints Win 44-13 4. Sept. 25 Away Arizona Cardinals Win 35-20 5. Oct. 5 Home Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss 21-38 6. Oct. 12 Away Jacksonville Jaguars Win 20-14 7. Oct. 20 Home Houston Texans Win 27-19 8. BYE WEEK 9. Nov. 2 Away Washington Commanders Win 38-14 10. Nov. 9 Home Arizona Cardinals Win 44-22 11. Nov. 16 Away Los Angeles Rams Loss 19-21 12. Nov. 23 Away Tennessee Titans Win 27-10 13. Nov. 30 Home Minnesota Vikings Win 37-7 14. Dec. 7 Away Atlanta Falcons Win 31-6 15. Dec. 14 Home Indianapolis Colts Win 18-7 16. Dec. 18 Home Los Angeles Rams Win 38-31 17. Dec. 28 Away Carolina Panthers Win 28-17 18. Jan. 3 Away San Francisco 49ers Win 40-10

RECORD: 14-3

Seattle Seahawks’ playoff recap

Date Where Opponent Result Score Jan. 15 Home San Francisco 49ers Win 41-7 Jan. 25 Home Los Angeles Rams Win 31-27 Feb. 8 Santa Clara New England Patriots

What were the Seahawks’ preseason Super Bowl odds?

Seattle entered the 2025–26 season with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How many times have the Seahawks won the Super Bowl?

The Seahawks have one Super Bowl victory (2014) in three previous appearances.

