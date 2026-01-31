How did the Seahawks make it to the 2026 Super Bowl? Seattle’s path to SB LX
The Seattle Seahawks will enter Super Bowl LX on a nine-game winning streak and nearly three months removed from their most recent defeat (a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16.
In winning a franchise-record 14 games in regular season to earn the top seed in the NFC West, the Seahawks returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Seattle had an NFL-best 191-point differential in the regular season with three losses by a combined nine points.. Eight of its victories were by double digits, including a league-high five by at more than 20 points.
NEW ENGLAND’S PATH: Click here for how the Patriots reached the Super Bowl
Here’s a look at the season to date for the Seahawks:
Seattle Seahawks’ regular season recap
|Wk
|Date
|Where
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|1.
|Sept. 7
|Home
|San Francisco 49ers
|Loss
|13-17
|2.
|Sept. 14
|Away
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Win
|31-17
|3.
|Sept. 21
|Home
|New Orleans Saints
|Win
|44-13
|4.
|Sept. 25
|Away
|Arizona Cardinals
|Win
|35-20
|5.
|Oct. 5
|Home
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Loss
|21-38
|6.
|Oct. 12
|Away
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Win
|20-14
|7.
|Oct. 20
|Home
|Houston Texans
|Win
|27-19
|8.
|BYE WEEK
|9.
|Nov. 2
|Away
|Washington Commanders
|Win
|38-14
|10.
|Nov. 9
|Home
|Arizona Cardinals
|Win
|44-22
|11.
|Nov. 16
|Away
|Los Angeles Rams
|Loss
|19-21
|12.
|Nov. 23
|Away
|Tennessee Titans
|Win
|27-10
|13.
|Nov. 30
|Home
|Minnesota Vikings
|Win
|37-7
|14.
|Dec. 7
|Away
|Atlanta Falcons
|Win
|31-6
|15.
|Dec. 14
|Home
|Indianapolis Colts
|Win
|18-7
|16.
|Dec. 18
|Home
|Los Angeles Rams
|Win
|38-31
|17.
|Dec. 28
|Away
|Carolina Panthers
|Win
|28-17
|18.
|Jan. 3
|Away
|San Francisco 49ers
|Win
|40-10
RECORD: 14-3
Seattle Seahawks’ playoff recap
|Date
|Where
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|Jan. 15
|Home
|San Francisco 49ers
|Win
|41-7
|Jan. 25
|Home
|Los Angeles Rams
|Win
|31-27
|Feb. 8
|Santa Clara
|New England Patriots
What were the Seahawks’ preseason Super Bowl odds?
Seattle entered the 2025–26 season with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
How many times have the Seahawks won the Super Bowl?
The Seahawks have one Super Bowl victory (2014) in three previous appearances.
Planning to stream the Super Bowl? Skip the buffering on game day and get Xfinity‘s best price on the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig speed Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus, save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**
- Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)
- Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost
- 1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us
- Free self- install kit
**Xfinity Offer ends 2/22/26.. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply. Autopay with stored bank account and paperless billing required. Taxes and fees extra and subject. to change. Reliability: Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises coaxial cable. Comparison based on promotional and post-promotional pries for 1 Gig Internet. 1 Unlimited line, and Peacock Premium over 5 years (as of 11/24/25). Mobile: Reduced speeds after 30GB of usage/line. Data thresholds may vary. Xfinity Mobile requires Xfinity Int.