Clark's 19 lead Seton Hall over Marquette 69-64
Clark’s 19 lead Seton Hall over Marquette 69-64
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Central Florida
UCF outmuscles No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 to score third straight Big 12 win
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title

nbc_pl_newgoal1_260131.jpg
Gordon strikes Newcastle ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260131.jpg
Ekitike’s ‘wonderous finish’ gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260131.jpg
Wirtz picks out Ekitike for Liverpool’s equalizer

How did the Patriots make it to the 2026 Super Bowl? New England’s path to SB LX

  
Published January 31, 2026 03:49 PM

After a rough beginning to the 2025 season, the New England Patriots are making a record 12th appearance in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots got off to a 1-2 start after falling 20-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener and a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

But New England then rattled off 10 consecutive wins. After a 35-31 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots won the last three games of the regular season and their first three playoff games.

Here’s a look at the season to date for the Patriots:

New England Patriots’ regular season recap

WkDateWhereOpponentResultScore
1.Sept. 7HomeLas Vegas RaidersLoss13–20
2.Sept. 14AwayMiami DolphinsWin33–27
3.Sept. 21HomePittsburgh SteelersLoss14–21
4.Sept. 28HomeCarolina PanthersWin42–13
5.Oct. 5AwayBuffalo BillsWin23–20
6.Oct. 12HomeNew Orleans SaintsWin25–19
7.Oct .19AwayTennessee TitansWin31–13
8.Oct. 26HomeCleveland BrownsWin32–13
9.Nov. 2AwayAtlanta FalconsWin24–23
10.Nov. 9HomeTampa Bay BuccaneersWin28–23
11.Nov. 13AwayNew York JetsWin27–14
12.Nov. 23AwayCincinnati BengalsWin26–20
13.Dec. 1HomeNew York GiantsWin33–15
14.BYE WEEK
15.Dec. 14HomeBuffalo BillsLoss31–35
16.Dec. 21AwayBaltimore RavensWin28–24
17.Dec. 28HomeNew York JetsWin42–10
18.Jan. 4AwayMiami DolphinsWin38–10

RECORD: 14-3

New England Patriots’ playoff recap

DateWhereOpponentResultScore
Jan. 11HomeLos Angeles ChargersWin16–3
Jan. 18HomeHouston TexansWin28–16
Jan. 25AwayDenver BroncosWin10–7
Feb. 8Santa ClaraSeattle Seahawks

What were the Patriots’ preseason Super Bowl odds?

New England entered the 2025–26 season with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How many times have the Patriots won the Super Bowl?

The Patriots have six Super Bowl victories in 11 previous appearances.

Super Bowl LX Preview
Where is the 2026 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more
The 2026 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 8, at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock.

Planning to stream the Super Bowl? Skip the buffering on game day and get Xfinity‘s best price on the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig speed Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus, save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**

  • Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)
  • Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost
  • 1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us
  • Free self- install kit

**Xfinity Offer ends 2/22/26.. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply.