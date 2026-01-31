How did the Patriots make it to the 2026 Super Bowl? New England’s path to SB LX

After a rough beginning to the 2025 season, the New England Patriots are making a record 12th appearance in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots got off to a 1-2 start after falling 20-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener and a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

But New England then rattled off 10 consecutive wins. After a 35-31 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots won the last three games of the regular season and their first three playoff games.

Here’s a look at the season to date for the Patriots:

New England Patriots’ regular season recap

Wk Date Where Opponent Result Score 1. Sept. 7 Home Las Vegas Raiders Loss 13–20 2. Sept. 14 Away Miami Dolphins Win 33–27 3. Sept. 21 Home Pittsburgh Steelers Loss 14–21 4. Sept. 28 Home Carolina Panthers Win 42–13 5. Oct. 5 Away Buffalo Bills Win 23–20 6. Oct. 12 Home New Orleans Saints Win 25–19 7. Oct .19 Away Tennessee Titans Win 31–13 8. Oct. 26 Home Cleveland Browns Win 32–13 9. Nov. 2 Away Atlanta Falcons Win 24–23 10. Nov. 9 Home Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win 28–23 11. Nov. 13 Away New York Jets Win 27–14 12. Nov. 23 Away Cincinnati Bengals Win 26–20 13. Dec. 1 Home New York Giants Win 33–15 14. BYE WEEK 15. Dec. 14 Home Buffalo Bills Loss 31–35 16. Dec. 21 Away Baltimore Ravens Win 28–24 17. Dec. 28 Home New York Jets Win 42–10 18. Jan. 4 Away Miami Dolphins Win 38–10

RECORD: 14-3

New England Patriots’ playoff recap

Date Where Opponent Result Score Jan. 11 Home Los Angeles Chargers Win 16–3 Jan. 18 Home Houston Texans Win 28–16 Jan. 25 Away Denver Broncos Win 10–7 Feb. 8 Santa Clara Seattle Seahawks

What were the Patriots’ preseason Super Bowl odds?

New England entered the 2025–26 season with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How many times have the Patriots won the Super Bowl?

The Patriots have six Super Bowl victories in 11 previous appearances.

