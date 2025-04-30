 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa for Fever preseason game commands average paid ticket price of $440
2025 PGA Professional Championship - Day Four
Tyler Collet wins PGA Professional Championship in record fashion, will join Michael Block and others in PGA
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Expert Picks, Betting, Hunter, Ward, Jeanty co-favorites

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa for Fever preseason game commands average paid ticket price of $440
2025 PGA Professional Championship - Day Four
Tyler Collet wins PGA Professional Championship in record fashion, will join Michael Block and others in PGA
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Expert Picks, Betting, Hunter, Ward, Jeanty co-favorites

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4

April 30, 2025 07:39 PM
Watch the best shots from fourth and final round action of the PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pgaprofround2hls_250428.jpg
07:17
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_michaelblockintv_250428.jpg
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
nbc_golf_pgaprord1_250427.jpg
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_dls_knickspistons_250430.jpg
10:35
Cunningham could vault to stardom eliminating NYK
nbc_roto_darnold_250430.jpg
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
nbc_roto_bech_250430.jpg
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
oly_sbmss_gerardPYEgold.jpg
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250430.jpg
01:10
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_dps_buckspacersrecap_250430.jpg
10:13
Giannis reacted with ‘class’ after confrontation
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_csu_oroy_250430.jpg
02:18
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_ew_sx_trackbuilding_250430.jpg
03:31
Ever Wonder: How is a Supercross track built?
nbc_csu_giantsrookiesvets_250430.jpg
02:09
‘Not crazy’ for NYG roster to have Wilson, Winston
gabrile_thumb.jpg
06:52
How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?
nbc_roto_cjcup_250430.jpg
01:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
06:23
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_roto_minvlal_250430.jpg
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250430.jpg
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
nbc_roto_nfldroy_250430.jpg
02:04
Inside the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
nbc_roto_cleind_250430.jpg
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denlac_250430.jpg
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
nbc_csu_joshallen_250430.jpg
06:55
Bills GM Beane on the defensive after draft