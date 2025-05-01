Watch Now
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
Golf Channel writer Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss the NCAA announcing the 81-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals, sharing why the regionals are "about as chalk as you [can] get."
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy and San Diego State head coach Ryan Donovan help the Golf Central team look ahead to the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
Todd Lewis reports on Collin Morikawa's "surprising" caddie change from J.J. Jakovac to Joe Greiner and if the move can translate into victories having played consistent golf in 2025.
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
Golf Central breaks down Mao Saigo's thrilling win at the Chevron Championship, explaining why the champ should be "extremely proud" after persevering through a chaotic final round.
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
Golf Central dives into Ariya Jutanugarn's stubbed chip at the Chevron Championship, discussing the mental aspect of golf and how long it takes for a player to recover from such a consequential mistake.
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry discuss their showing during Round 3 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the two are tied for sixth heading into the final day of play.
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
Golf Central recaps Nelly Korda's third round of The Chevron Championship, where the defending champion settled for an even-par 71 after an early charge.
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
Lexi Thompson discusses her mindset as a semi-retired player, explaining why her will to win remains the same at the Chevron Championship.
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
The Golf Central crew analyzes Nelly Korda's Round 2 showing at the Chevron Championship before the world No. 1 explains how she was able to "grind it out" at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
Golf Central examines Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's opening round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the non-Masters champion of the pairing was shining.