Cubs at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Its a Paul Skenes Thursday. Its May 1 and Skenes and the Pirates (12-19) and the Cubs (18-13) wrap up a series in Pittsburgh.

Colin Rea is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Skenes for Pittsburgh.

These teams have split the first two games of this series with the Bucs winning yesterday, 4-3. Andrew McCutchen drove in a pair of runs to pace the attack for Pittsburgh.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Pirates

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, SNP

Odds for the Cubs at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+134), Pirates (-159)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Pirates

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Colin Rea vs. Paul Skenes

Cubs: Colin Rea (1-0, 0.96 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 vs. Philadelphia - 5IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 7Ks Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-2, 2.39 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 at Dodgers - 6.1IP, 0ER, 5H, 0BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Pirates

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Cubs’ last 5 matchups against NL Central teams

Kyle Tucker is in a funk with just 2 hits in his last 22 ABs (.091)

is in a funk with just 2 hits in his last 22 ABs (.091) Paul Skenes has struck out 39 opposing batters in 37.2 innings

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

