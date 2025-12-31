Ravens vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Over the course of the season, it has looked at times as if neither the Steelers (9-7) nor the Ravens (8-8) wanted to win the AFC North. The result is a showdown Sunday Night on NBC and Peacock for the division title and the last berth in the playoffs.

The Ravens opened the season as Super Bowl favorites but won just once in their first six games. Lamar Jackson and co. then ripped off five straight wins. They became the favorites to win the AFC North. Not so fast. Baltimore then lost at home Thanksgiving Night to Joe Burrow and a banged-up Bengals’ team and followed that poor showing with another losing at home the next week to Pittsburgh. They blanked the Bengals in Cincinnati and were leading the Pats by 11 midway through the fourth quarter. Back on track…but no. Lead blown. Game lost. Last weekend with Jackson sidelined, they turned to Derrick Henry and the veteran workhorse responded with 216 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a win over Green Bay. Its logical to think the Ravens are poised to win Sunday night and take the division, but what has gone according to the script to this point for Baltimore?

The Steelers opened the season the opposite of the Ravens. They won four of their first five to jump to an early lead in the North. They then lost five of seven. Aaron Rodgers looked old. Mike Tomlin’s message no longer seemed to resonate with his players. The Steel Curtain was leaky. In typical Tomlin fashion, though, the Steelers rallied for three straight wins including a 27-22 win in Baltimore on December 7. The result? A win over Cleveland in Week 17 and the AFC North belonged to the Steelers. Just as with the Ravens, the script got lost and Pittsburgh looked like anything but a playoff team let alone a division champion losing 13-6 to the Browns.

Seems in a twisted way fitting that these two teams have to play each other to decide who is going to the playoffs.

*** Lamar Jackson News: Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Jackson’s status for Sunday is TBD, but the MVP is expected to be at practice Wednesday. ***

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

Game Details and How to Watch the Ravens and Steelers LIVE Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 8:20PM EST

8:20PM EST Site: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium City: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds: Ravens at Steelers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-180), Pittsburgh Steelers (+150)

Baltimore Ravens (-180), Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) Spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -3 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Ravens at Steelers

Ravens Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 12/21 vs. New England – 7-10, 101yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 181-284, 2311yds, 18TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 33 times, 63 carries for 340yds rushing

Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 12/28 at Cleveland – 21-39, 168yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 6yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 296-451, 3028yds, 23TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 27 times, 20 carries for 41yds rushing

Ravens at Steelers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

This is the first winner-take-all meeting between the two teams in the final week of the season in their history

Derrick Henry has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games (65 carries for 444 yards and 6 TDs)

has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games (65 carries for 444 yards and 6 TDs) Zay Flowers caught 8 balls for 124 yards against the Steelers on December 7

caught 8 balls for 124 yards against the Steelers on December 7 The Ravens are 6-10 ATS this season

The Steelers are 8-8 ATS this season

Steelers Player Injuries

WR DK Metcalf (susp.) is ineligible to play Sunday

(susp.) is ineligible to play Sunday WR Calvin Austin III (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Isaac Seumalo (triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB T.J. Watt (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB James Pierre (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Brandin Echols (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Ravens Player Injuries

QB Lamar Jackson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Taven Bryan (knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday’s game

(knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday’s game RB Justice Hill (neck) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday’s game

(neck) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday’s game LB Adisa Isaac (elbow) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday’s game but Coach Harbaugh said Monday it is unlikely to be ready to play

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Ravens and the Steelers

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Ravens on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Ravens on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Ravens -3.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Ravens -3.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 40.5.

